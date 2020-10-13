COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Health announced the following revised health order, amended Director’s Order that Reopens Hair Salons, Day Spas, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Body Piercing Locations and Tanning Facilities, with Exceptions, has been amended to allow oral and nasal piercings. Interim Health Director Lance Himes signed the order on Oct. 10.
Oral and nasal piercings are now permitted, provided the body piercer (employee) wears a mask, in combination with a face shield or protective eyewear. Protective eyewear (e.g., safety glasses, trauma glasses) is eyewear without gaps between glasses and the face to protect from splashes and sprays. Due to the ongoing risk of respiratory droplet transmission, the client is required to wear a mask/facial covering before and after the piercing is performed.
There have been reports of individuals attempting to perform their own oral and nasal piercings, resulting in infections and other negative results. With proper precautions, ODH believes it is safer for individuals for piercings to be performed by licensed professionals.
The original order was signed May 14, 2020, and was guided by the personal services advisory group that created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for personal care service providers to follow.
Click on the link for the complete cosmetology order. You can also find a full list of mandatory and recommended best practices available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.