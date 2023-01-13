American Legion Post Donates $10,000 To School

Chillicothe’s American Legion Post 757 has donated $10,000 to the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center. Pictured are members of American Legion Post 757 with Jason Vesey (left), who is Director of Secondary Education at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, and Susan Schwalbauch, an academic specialist at the center, after presenting the donation at the Pickaway-Ross Board of Education meeting in December.

 Photo by Erika Konowalow

CHILLICOTHE – A generous donation by Chillicothe’s American Legion Post 757 is the first step in a new partnership with Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center.


