CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville AMVETS Post 2256 is hosting their annual veteran’s appreciation dinner again this year after a one-year, COVID-related hiatus.
Diane Smith, AMVETS Member and Co-Chairman of the dinner, said they wanted to bring this event back because many area veterans look forward to it.
“It’s a wonderful, really, really good day,” Smith said.
The event will feature a free dinner to veterans and their spouses and caretakers, and is also open to widows and widowers of veterans. Following the dinner, there is a program including presenting of the colors and the Missing Man Presentation. Margie Pettibone, executive director for the Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Office, is the featured speaker.
“This is the fifth one of these that we’ve done, dating back to 2015,” Smith said. “This is the very first event like this we’ve done since COVID started.”
Smith said the program started with the Eagles in Circleville and has since been adopted by AMVETS.
“That first year, we had 67 people and after that, more people got on board,” Smith said.
“It grew to 200-plus people in the second year and 300-plus in the third year. In 2019, we had more than 400 veterans attend.”
Smith said early on, she did all the cooking, but these days, they have a catered meal and they receive donations from many area businesses and organizations and are now able to have music, prize drawings and a raffle for a Jack Pine glass-blown pumpkin.
“We do a whole program, present the colors and do the Missing Man Presentation, which for those who haven’t seen it, can bring people to tears,” Smith said.
This year, they’re getting help from the Logan Elm FFA ,who has agreed to serve the veterans. Each person gets his or her own place setting and it’s treated almost like a fine-dining atmosphere. For those in the back of the room, they provide TVs so they can see what’s happening up on the stage.
“The veterans are seated and brought their food; this isn’t buffet style,” Smith said.
“We decorate the tables and we use flowers from Wagner’s Flowers in Circleville for the centerpieces. Logan Elm FFA will be serving and they just love all the vets and the vets love them.”
Smith said the event holds a special place in her heart, and each year following the event, she thinks about how the next one could be even better and more special.
“I think about it right after, up until Christmas,” she said. “It’s a big thing that all the guys look forward to each year.”
Smith said they need people to RSVP so they know how much food to order and how many places to set. That can be done by contacting Smith at 740-207-7873, or by contacting Diane Lester at 740-474-7704.