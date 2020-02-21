CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to steer potential state funding, Connected Nation Ohio and State Representative Gary Scherer heard from the community on their actual ability to access high speed internet in Pickaway County.
About 35 people attended the meeting, many from outside Circleville’s city limits to share their reality when it came to accessibility for Internet. Connected Nation Ohio creates a series of broadband availability maps that indicate what speed of service residents can receive and where. That information is used in various ways including determining grant funding, providing residents with information as to what areas are covered, by who and at what speeds.
In addition to gathering feedback, Connected Nation Ohio went into detail explaining the different types of service and sharing what providers say is possible across the state and even breaking it down in Pickaway County. The maps indicate that 99.9 person of Pickaway County households can receive at least 10 mbps Internet download speed but those present for the meeting indicated otherwise.
Scherer said he thought the meeting went well and encouraged residents who did not participate to go online and participate in Connected Nation’s survey. Scherer recognized that many of those in attendance said the maps that were presented based on those providers were not correct.
“It stems from the fact that up until now the maps have been totally based on the provider’s claims of the advertised coverage and speeds and there hasn’t been any significant accountability from users to improve the accuracy of the maps,” Scherer commented.
Ryan Scribner, economic development director for Pickaway Progress Partnership, Pickaway County’s economic development entity, spoke at the meeting and shared the importance of broadband access for both residents and businesses.
“It has become critical infrastructure and it’s not optional anymore,” Scribner stated. “We really need it to grow and have the amenities and quality of life as residents and to be able to attract the type of businesses we want.”
Scribner said they’re paying attention to the issue and they’re supporting projects in the area.
“We’re tracking what they’re doing at the state and federal level to try to move the needle here in Pickaway County as far as broadband availability,” he added.
Jessica Denson, communications director for Connected Nation, said the meeting was the best one they’ve had so far.
“We had a lot more residents take part which gave us a great point of view,” she remarked. “The residents saw the map and said it’s not correct.”
Denson said the organization is looking for more specific information in order to provide the most accurate picture.
“We’re looking for better and more granular information so we can work on planning that’s impactful and efficient so we can use tax dollars in smart ways,” Denson explained. “We want to see that tax dollars are invested smartly and that providers can see where they can help more or qualify for federal funding. There are a lot of rural broadband programs out there. However if the maps show that you have coverage you will not qualify for that. That’s why this is very important and why we’re asking all Ohioans to help us get the maps correct.
“The maps are like Swiss cheese — we’ve got these pockets that really need broadband access, and we need to take definitive action to change it,” Denson concluded.
To view the maps, Connected Ohio has them posted online at connectednation.org/ohio/mapping-analysis/ and they are accepting feedback through their website at connectednation.org/ohio/feedback.