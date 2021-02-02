CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey promoted Tracy Andrews this week after 19 years with the Sheriff's Office.
Andrews was promoted to sergeant within the detective bureau, making him the second-in-command of the unit. He's worked in the detective bureau since 2016.
Andrews has previously worked road patrol and been a K-9 handler for the department. Andrews grew up in Groveport and completed the Police Officer Academy in 1992. Prior to his time at the Sheriff's Office, he was a police officer in Commercial Point, rising through the rank to Commercial Point's Police Chief.
“My father was a police officer in the Village of Groveport in the late 60's and early 70's and I never thought much about it until I was older and that’s when everyone wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “When the opening came up for investigations, I expressed my interest to [then Sheriff Robert Radcliff] be willing to do that. After 20 years of working the streets, it was a little bit of a change and I’m glad I did it.”
Andrews called being in law enforcement and the detectives bureau satisfying. He shared the differences between being a road deputy and being in investigations.
“Working the road is a little more fast paced and you have to make split-second decisions,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t make split decisions as a detective, but it’s more calm and we get to sit back and gather all the facts and information and put the pieces of the puzzle together. It’s slow and methodical. When you get all the pieces together, it’s every satisfying.”
Andrews said he’s proud to be in law enforcement, especially in Pickaway County.
“Pickaway County gave me a chance and I’m very proud of that,” he said. “I think that’s one of the highest honors you can have.”
Andrews reflected on his time as a detective so far and one particular case with his former partner, the late Rex Emrick. The case was the murder of Joyce Kaelbli.
“We were investigating a suspect and we asked her for a DNA sample and she said no,” Andrews said of the then suspect. “When she walked up to the car, she was smoking and she threw it down by the car. The whole time we were interviewing her, I kept looking at that cigarette and when she denied the DNA, she walked back into her employment and I picked that butt up and sent it off to the lab since we didn’t yet have enough for a warrant. We sent it off to the lab and it matched the DNA on the weapon and ultimately we got a conviction off of it.”
Hafey said Andrews was the choice because of his experience.
"Tracy has been a supervisor in the past and he was the clear choice," Haffey said. "We haven't had a sergeant in the detective bureau since Sgt. Crooks passed away. We felt it was important to do that and have a clear command.