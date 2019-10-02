LOGAN — Saturday evening, 10 bands will be performing, including the Logan Marching Chieftains, for the annual Fall Festival of Bands held at the Logan Chieftain Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.
The schedule of events follows:
• 6 p.m. — Pre-game, National Anthem, Mini Majorettes, Logan Marching Chieftains
• 6:20 p.m. — Fisher Catholic High School Band; Judy Rehrer, Director
• 6:30 p.m. — Alexander High School; Lindsay VanWinkle, Director; Kevin Dael, Assistant
• 6:40 p.m. — Sheridan High School; Dave Fazakas and Greg Otte, Directors; Christy Baughman, Color Guard Advisor
• 6:50 p.m. — New Lexington High School; Kaylan Featheroff and Amber Durant, Directors; Michelle Harvey, Flag Advisor
• 7 p.m. — Fredericktown High School; Katie Beans, Director; Jessica Overholt, Assistant
• 7:10 p.m. — Oak Hill High School; Bryce Werntz, Director; Brittany Ruth, Kim Spohn, and Rick Noel, Assistants
• 7:20 p.m. — McClain High School; Blayne Weddington, Director; David Weaks, Assistant; Tati Weaks, Tigerette Advisor; Jared Halter, Percussion Instructor; Vanessa Penwell, Majorette Advisor
• 7:30 p.m. — Whitehall Yearling High School; Kelley Gilbert, Director; Megan Knapp, Maritza Alamo, Maylinda Alamo and Kate Shumate, Assistants
• 7:40 p.m. — Lakewood High School; Lauren Domenick and Derek Shell, Directors; Katie Brehmer and Dakota Robberts, Assistants
• 7:50 p.m. — Logan High School; Pam Price, Director; Ben Wright and Jennifer Olis, Assistants; Ryan Garrett, Percussion Instructor; Stephanie Fouch, Majorette Advisor
• 8 p.m. — All bands mass on field for trophy and money presentations