Annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive Embraces Generosity

Embrace the spirit of the Christmas season by supporting the annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive. Donate non-perishable food items, cash, or checks made payable to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry in front of any of the four churches on Mound Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Embrace the true spirit of Christmas by supporting the 18th annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive to support the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry.


