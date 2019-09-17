CIRCLEVILLE — Last week student-athletes from all over Central Ohio took part in the Mid-State League 2019 Leadership Summit held at Ohio Christian University.
Students spent most of the morning and into the afternoon at OCU listening to a handful of speakers who addressed various topics on leadership. Students from all four Pickaway County schools as well as other Mid-State League schools like Amanda Clearcreek, Bloom Carroll and Fairfield Union participated. Their coaches even got into the act with a breakout session of their own.
Speakers included Phil Savage, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the New York Jets, an NFL team, and also has served as executive director of the Senior Bowl for six years; his brother Joe Savage, founder of the Winners Influence, a non-profit that encourages NFL players and leaders to use their influence in powerful ways; Mike Netti, a special assistant to Chis Holtmann Ohio State Basketball’s head coach; D’wan Shackleford, director of Sports Performance at Girls Leadership and Basketball Academy and a four-year varsity basketball player at Ohio State University; and Ronald Layont, deputy assistant director for the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information with the United States Secret Service.
Chad Spradlin, athletic director for Circleville City schools, said the district has focused on teaching student-athletes to be leaders.
“Leadership is something that is developed and taught over and over, which is a major part of our jobs as coaches and mentors,” Spradlin commented. “The great thing about leadership conferences like the one we attended at OCU is that they are hearing the same messages that we are teaching, but from a different perspective.
“The speakers may not be using our exact talking points but the general message is the same. Sometimes you need to hear messages and ideas from different people before they truly sink in,“ he added.
Spradlin said that he also wants students to recognize that leadership has various forms.
“All of the speakers had very different backgrounds and personalities, but they all had very similar messages,” he continued. “We want them to take what they have learned and continue to grow as leaders, and ultimately pass that onto future generations.”
Joel Baker, athletic director at Teays Valley, said he wanted students to see real world leadership examples.
“I thought it was important to expose student-athletes to what leadership looks like in the real world,” he said. “I wanted them to see leadership in action and how the lessons they learn in high school athletics can be used as they move on from high school.”
Baker said it’s really important for students to have these lessons now so they can use them to be leaders for the rest of their lives.
“Too many student-athletes are so focused on getting a college scholarship they miss the true lessons of high school sports,” Baker stated. “When they have quit playing sports and have graduated college, they will look back at the lessons learned here to drive how they conduct themselves in real-life situations. It is our jobs as educators to give the student-athletes lessons they can carry with them the rest of their lives, not just trying to get them scholarships.”
Spradlin said coaches talk about being transformational versus transactional.
“Our purpose is teaching life skills through our respective sports,” Spradlin remarked. “We all want to win but we also want to produce young men and women that grow to become productive, caring, and responsible citizens. The lessons you learn through sports are lessons that you carry with you for the rest of your life. This summit was another building block to help kids continue to become better leaders.”
Baker said he sees the summit having an impact on the whole school.
“The students that attended are either already leaders in their respective sports or are trying to learn how to become better leaders,” Baker added. “I think that the speakers at the summit presented information in a way that was interesting to the students and they are either telling those lessons to their peers or acting in a way that exemplifies the lessons learned.”
Jim Hayes, Mid-State League Commissioner, drew from what he heard during the Savage brothers presentations and said he hopes students take away the thought they should be the best they can be.
“Joe talked about making a decision before you make a decision,” Hayes commented. “An example is to already have a pre-made decision to always do what’s right. He gave an example of when you’re out with your buddies, making the decision to not break any athletic codes. If you’re out there and your friends decide to do it, you just leave.”
Hayes also said the four Cs as defined by the Savages was another thing he wanted the students to take away. They are coach-ability, character, competitive spirit and compassion.
“Those four Cs apply to anything you’re doing in life,” Hayes continued. “I hope the kids take some of that back to their home schools and use it as a form of leadership and lead others.”
David Bireline, athletics director at Ohio Christian University, said they hope to do this again in the future.
“Our goal was for this event to be educational, inspirational, and practical. To build this relationship between our university and the Mid-State League is very exciting for us as an athletic department,” Bireline said. “So many people played a role in making it happen, and we hope we can continue this relationship in the years to come!”
Spradlin said the messages hit home with the students.
“We appreciate OCU and the MSL for providing this opportunity,” he said. OCU did an outstanding job hosting the event and providing impactful speakers. Our kids truly enjoyed the experience.”
Baker said he wants student to know that leadership is a skill that’s practiced.
“Not everyone is a born leader but they can work on the skill and get better as they grow. The other take away I want them to get from the summit is that leaders are not always perfect. Great leaders admit they make mistakes and take the actions necessary to not repeat them,” Baker concluded.