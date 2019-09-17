COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Columbus Division of Police Interim Chief Thomas Quinlan and Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Director Sgt. Mark Rapp announced the culmination of a human trafficking operation.
A partnership of over 30 law enforcement agencies and social service organizations yielded 104 total arrests, including 53 felony charges, in an operation named “Fourth and Goal.”
“You don’t know when a man buys sex whether it’s genuine consent or, rather, the victim is being forced with a baseball bat, a knife or the next hit of heroin,” Yost said. “When you hear a man talking about buying sex, he never says, ‘I’m buying a woman.’ He talks about a whore, a slut, a piece – and that’s because saying what is really happening is too close to the truth for them to handle. People who think and talk like that know in their heart of hearts – it’s slavery.”
“The Division of Police has been, and continues to be, grateful to work with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on multiple projects including this recent operation, ‘Fourth and Goal,’ Quinlan said. “By fostering partnerships with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and other local organizations, we look forward to future progress as our PACT team addresses issues which affect quality of life throughout this great city.”
“This operation demonstrates the varying dynamics of sex trafficking operating within our community,” Rapp said. “Street prostitution is only a small part of a much larger complex sex trafficking issue. This operation was a collaboration of over 30 local, state and federal agencies and offices working to address the many hidden crimes within Ohio.”
A portion of the initiative focused on those seeking to engage in sexual activity with whom they believed to be minor children. This portion of the operation arrested 24 individuals for importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. One individual faces additional charges of attempted rape and one individual faces an additional charge of disseminating matter harmful for juveniles. All charges are felonies.
The arrested individuals are:
Timothy Coffey, 52, Columbus
Joshua Love, 27, Columbus
Jose Montoya, 22, Columbus
Christian Bryant, 30, Columbus
Michael Sweeney, 39, Columbus
Steven Weakley, 20, Grove City
Austin Kosier,31, Columbus
John Shimizu, 28, Dublin
Steven Wilson , 36, Columbus
Alex Kim, 22, Dublin
Steven Barcus,45, Westerville
Rick Birman, 59, Columbus
Mark Fitzgerald II, 32 , Portsmouth
Scott Fierro, 38, Marysville
Daniel Clingman, 38, Pataskala
Jonas Wernick, 20, Upper Arlington
David Bond, 48, Columbus
Neil Bond, 28, Methuen, Massachusetts
James Good, 33, Marysville
Brian Basil, 28, Grove City
Logan Detty , 21, Chillicothe
Cesar Lopez, 22, Columbus
Christian Gibson, 26, Groveport
Cody Conn, 22, Reynoldsburg
The following individuals were arrested on solicitation charges:
Javier Justinia, 39, Hilliard
Adrian Guglielmetti, 54, Westerville
Miguel Vasquez-Reyes, 20, Independence, Louisiana
Matthew Savage, 48, Lewis Center
Vincent Rhoden, 40, Lewis Center
Kevin Albanese, 50, Powell
Marc Coughanour, 36, Clarkesville
Jaya Ponaka, 29, Powell
Brian Deck, 52, Lewis Center
Jesus Gonzalez Avila, unknown
Abshir Omar, unknown
Gary Jr. Childers, 39, Newark
Samuel Chitison, 22, Pickerington
Wesley Howard, 48, Pomeroy
Jonathan Otavalo, 23, Columbus
Dominic Hodge, unknown
Corbin Dotson, unknown
Lamont Brown, unknown
Vyacheslav Panasovich, Galloway
Earl Miller, 41, Waverly
Gregory Wilson, 62, Iroquis, Canada
Luis Alicea, 42, Columbus
Mohamed Mohamed, 29, Columbus
Michael Wilson, unknown
Christopher Davis, 34, Columbus
Quayjuan English, 25, Columbus
Michael Wilson, 46, Hilliard
Casey Barnes, 22, Newark
Virgil Caldwell, 53, Lockbourne
Joseph Friedman, 61, Canton
Emory Legge, 51, Bellefointaine
Miguel Tellez-Flores, 32, Columbus
Mark Williams, 66, Irwin
Darwin Menjivar, 31, Richmond Heights
Jarkay Jackson, 23, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Mouhmed Sene,28, Columbus
Additionally, 43 women were provided with social services and referred to CATCH Court.
Agencies and social service organizations involved in the operation include: the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Hilliard Police Department, Austintown Police District, Franklin County CATCH Court, Grove City Police Department, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Powell Police Department, Independence Police Department, Southeast Mental Health Addiction Services, Salvation Army, Columbus Public Health, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus Division of Police, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus City Attorney, U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, Franklin County ICAC Task Force, Franklin County HOPE Task Force, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation.