CIRCLEVILLE — Arson is the suspected cause of a house fire that started Thursday afternoon in Circleville.
The 911 call for the fire, located at 412 S. Pickaway St., came in just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival Circleville Fire Department saw the house was fully engulfed.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said based on reports from multiple witnesses they suspect arson at the moment but the fire is still under investigation.
“We had some information that it was possible intentionally set so we’ve contacted the state fire marshal’s office and they have an investigator in route,” he said. “There were several witnesses that said there was someone feeling the house after 911 was called. There is a person of interest and local law enforcement and the fire marshal is investigating the matter.
While the home is a total loss, a bright side of the situation is that the family's service was rescued from the house by firefighters.
“We found him quite a ways into it,” Thompson said. “We had thought that he had perished.”
Thompson said everyone who lived in the home made it out but there was still a missing cat that hadn’t been accounted for and likely perished.
“I was pleasantly surprised about finding the dog, I wasn’t sure we’d find any of them alive,” he said. “There was a room in the right rear of the house and [firefighters] went in to do recovery and they located him in that back corner huddled up.”
Thompson said the home was an older home made with a lot of plaster construction and the fire took hold before they could arrive on scene.
“There’s a lot of hands here because of the nature of the fire and it being deep seeded,” he said. “We had a lot of people here to do a lot of work.”
A pair of fire fighters created holes in the roof of the building as part of the plan to fight the fire.
“With these homes having the type of structure that we have we were able to alleviate some of the smoke and heat which was beneficial to us,” he said.
Thompson said there was some “slight extension” of the fire but no major damaged occurred to any other houses.
“It doesn’t look like it got inside and that it’s mostly cosmetic,” he said. “That homeowner had their insurance adjuster here making sure. It looks like we contained it to the one structure minus the minor exterior damage.”
Thompson said thanked the community for their support on the fire. While the department was working the fire there were two other calls, a false alarm on a church and an EMS run that another entity was able to handle.
“We had people from the community bringing us bottles of water before our rehab unit arrived,” he said. “All the local support from all the adjacent fire departments was a great help because as deep seeded as it was we needed all hands on deck. Once again Pickaway County amazes me with the outreach of support and the professionalism we have from the other departments.”
In addition to the Circleville Fire Department, the Circleville Police Department, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, WADES, Box65, Clearcreek Township Fire Department, Southwest Pickaway Fire District and Saltcreek-Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.