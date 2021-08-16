CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Herald has opened its 2021 Art Show Contest for the 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show Book.
The Herald is accepting art from area high schools that will be voted on by staff members for the 2022 cover, with area organizations choosing their favorite to be displayed in their buildings.
“Area high school students are invited to participate in the contest to feature their artwork on the cover of this year’s Pumpkin Show Book,” Lisa Hedrick, business manager, said.
“It must be original work completed by the student and able to be reproduced on the cover of a magazine.”
In addition, the contest winner chosen by The Herald for the cover will receive $200 in prize money with all others receiving $100.
“In the past, we’ve reached out only to the local school districts, but this year, we’re also reaching out to the broader community to include home schooled and online students,” Hedrick said.
All artwork must be completed by a high school student who live in Pickaway County, or one of the surrounding communities. Letters have already been sent to teachers in the area schools.
“We’re really happy and excited to bring the art contest back this year to showcase all our local art students,” Hedrick said. “They’re all really talented.”
To qualify for the cover art, the artwork must be vertical and no dates are permitted. Many of the past winners artwork currently hangs in The Herald's office.
“We look for vibrant, easy to read, colorful and unique designs,” Hedrick said of past winners.
For students not enrolled in one of the county high schools, work should be submitted in person to the Circleville Herald Office at 401 East Main Street in Circleville. The deadline for all submitted artwork is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
“All selected artwork will be photographed at The Herald with the student and sponsor on Tuesday, Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” Hedrick said.
“A list of the students selected will be sent to the art teachers on Friday, Sept. 17 to arrange for them to be at The Herald's office. Non-winner’s artwork may be picked up on Sept. 21 or by Sept. 30.”
For any additional questions or information, contact Hedrick at 740-474-3131 ext: 300101 or lhedrick@circlevilleherald.com.