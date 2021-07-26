CIRCLEVILLE — Artists from Pickaway County, it’s time to submit your images to ArtsaRound for the annual Images of Pickaway Calendar.
The calendar features local artists and their photos of Pickaway County. Any art that represents Pickaway County can be submitted.
“Any sort of art that’s a painting, sculpture, watercolor, whatever it is with the theme of Pickaway County,” Dale Herron, ArtsAround President, said. “It could be people, architecture, events or anything that is their thoughts on Pickaway County. Just submit a photo of the art and we’ll work with the artist later if we need to get a better quality photo if they’re selected.”
This is the fourth year of the calendar. Herron said they’re looking for variety in their submissions. Artists ages 16 and up can submit up to five entries. The deadline is Aug. 31 and they should be submitted to pickawayartsaround@gmail.com.
“Winner’s pieces will be featured in the 2022 calendar, which will go on sale later this year,” Herron said. “Selected pieces will be displayed at our calendar show in December at the gallery.”
The calendar is used as an annual fundraiser for the group for their organization and yearly scholarship fund.
“Proceeds from calendar sales will continue to benefit our annual scholarship fund, as well as help to fund our efforts to enrich the Pickaway County art environment,” Herron said. “This project gets more successful each year and we’re hoping for even more participation from area artists this year.”
ArtsaRound is a nonprofit organization that has a state mission to provide exposure, opportunity and support to visual and performing artists in the area. Some of the projects they’ve been involved with include the downtown murals, temporary art galleries around the city and a scholarship fund for Pickaway County students.
More information on the contest is available on the ArtsaRound Facebook page and interested sponsors can reach out as well.
“We can always use local businesses or organizations that would like to advertise to help sponsor the calendar,” Herron said.