CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsARound is once again seeking artists to submit for the 2021 Images of Pickaway Calendar.
The Calendar, which is a now an annual fundraiser for the art group, will be organized this fall with a gala celebrating the calendar and the artists inside to come in November.
“Any sort of art that’s a painting, sculpture, watercolor, whatever it is with the theme of Pickaway County,” Dale Herron, ArtsAround president, said. “It could be people, architecture, events or anything that is their thoughts on Pickaway County.”
This is the third year of the calendar and it’s something Herron said has grown. The theme is a subjective one and they’re looking for variety. The contest is for Pickaway County artists age 16 and up.
“It can be anything from an amateur artist to professional artist,” he said. “There are a lot of great high school artists out there. We’re looking for a variety of subject matter, mediums and representation. We want it to be a slice of the artistic culture of the county.”
Herron said the the calendar will be sold around town once it’s out and potentially online.
“If all goes, we will have a gallery at the show to have all the art,” he added.
ArtsaRound is a local group that has a state mission to provide exposure, opportunity and support to visual and performing artists in the area. Some of the projects they’ve been involved with include the downtown murals, temporary art galleries around the city and a scholarship fund for Pickaway County students.
One of the goals of the project in the past is to have a permanent art space, which the organization has with their gallery on West Main Street next to the Ted Lewis Museum.
“We’ll be using the proceeds from the calendar for scholarships, the gallery and other initiatives,” Heron said. “The scholarships are first and foremost but we’re working on other art projects, murals and other beautification projects around the county. [The fundraising] is all in the support of arts in the community.”
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 22 and they are to be submitted to pickawayartsaround@gmail.com.