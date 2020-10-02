CIRCLEVILLE — For those who thought they might miss out on their chance to look at and potentially buy some Jack Pine Pumpkins in Circleville, ArtsaRound has provided an opportunity to do just that this month.
Starting today Pine will have a display at the ArtsaRound Gallery at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville. His display will be along slide another exhibit “A Year Without A Show” that honors and celebrates the Circleville Pumpkin Show in a year that the show will not take place.
The gallery will be on display on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. now through Oct. 25.
JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Galley Director, said he’s excited to bring this opportunity to the community.
“We’ve never done a show like this before where we invite the public to bring in art, it’s usually an artist where we know what we’re getting,” he said. “This is something new and what’s nice is to have the community art along with a well known glass artist at the same time. We really like this mix.”
Pine brought 64 pieces for sale and display.
“It’s a really nice exhibit with a lot of high quality pieces,” he said.
Unlike at the Pumpkin Show this is a sale/display so any purchased pieces will remain on display through the end of the month.
“They’ll be able to pick them up after the exhibit is over,” he said.