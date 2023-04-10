CIRCLEVILLE – This month, the ArtsaRound Gallery is featuring the artwork of high school students from all over Pickaway County.
ArtsaRound is calling the showcase The Best of Pickaway Art Contest and it features the work of students from Circleville, Teays Valley, Westfall, Logan Elm, and New Hope Christian Academy.
The project was spearheaded by ArtsaRound’s recently appointed Gallery Coordinator Steve Sawyer.
“I got started as a volunteer at the gallery and was then put on the committee to come up with events and this one is one of mine,” Sawyer said. “It’s one of several things we’re going to try over the next year or so.”
Sawyer reached out to the art departments of each school to give students the opportunity to show their art in the community.
“The young artists have provided a diverse, unique, and thought-provoking array of projects that offer something for every art fan,” Sawyer said. “It’s a pretty wide variety of medium. There are paintings and drawings using a variety of different kinds of inks, sculptures clay and 3D effects. Some of these things are pretty hard to describe.”
The contest features two components: individual awards from a panel of judges and a school award which will be chosen by visitors voting for their favorite exhibit.
“Everyone is welcome to visit the Gallery, view the art, and vote for their favorite school throughout the month of April,” Sawyer said. “We set up ballot boxes for each of the school and the votes are using dollar bills with each bill counting as one vote whether it’s a one or a one hundred. We’ll take the money from that and use that as prize money for the individual artists. The more people that come and vote the better the prizes will be.”
The Gallery will be open extended hours, staff permitting, Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.