CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County is on display at the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle.
In a partnership with the Pickaway County Park District, who hosted their first-ever photo contest, photos from the community of Pickaway County were submitted and the top 25 photographers are being displayed starting this weekend through May 23.
Photos taken from the last three years were eligible to be submitted under four categories. Those were Wildlife, Beautiful Scenery, People in the Parks and PCPD Park/Trail.
JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Gallery Director, said this type of event, where they can bring the community in on a gallery, is a neat thing.
“We’ve done one man shows and student shows and well-known artists,” he said. “It’s really fun to do these community-type shows and this was all put together by the Pickaway Count Park District and it’s the first time they’d ever done a photo contest.”
Arista Hartzler, deputy director at the Pickaway County Park District, said the entries were really good.
“We were very impressed and we had a great time looking through the photos and picking who was going to be in the top 25,” she said. “It was a fairly hard decision to make.”
Pennell said with everyone walking around with a camera, anyone can be a photographer and artist.
“It’s great because in photography, we’re all walking around with a camera attached to our hip that doubles a phone and people can in the spur of the moment capture an eagle in a nest or their kids in a park,” he said.
“Some of the names I recognized once we started hanging them, but a lot of the names I didn’t recognize. These are people in our community who have a really good eye. ArtsaRound's mission is to support the arts in all forms and this is a new way of reaching out to new people.”
Pennell said in addition to the awards being organized by PCPD, they’ll be hosting voting on a people’s choice.
“That’s always something that’s super popular,” he said. “People sometimes wonder why the pieces that won did and not a particular piece they like, so this way, they’ll be able to vote for their choice.”
The gallery is open Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. A gallery reception will be held on May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the winners.