CIRCLEVILLE — Thanks to an endeavor of ArtsaRound, local artists have a space this holiday season to display and sell their art in Downtown Circleville.
The gallery is located at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville, and features local artists in several different mediums including digital art, paint, photography and more.
Dale Herron, president of ArtsaRound, said the gallery was a trial run for the organization and community.
“We wanted to see if the town would support something like this and if it would fill a niche,” Herron told The Circleville Herald. “ArtsaRound has had rotating galleries in several businesses but we wanted to have a consolidated destination where people could view and purchase artwork.”
Herron said so far things have gone really well which could mean a more permanent shop downtown.
“People have been buying art, looking at art and there’s a lot of foot traffic,” he added. “It’s gone really well and we’re really happy. As an organization we have to talk about the future of what it looks like but more than likely we’ll continue in some fashion after the holidays. We’d have to do way more than have a place to look at and buy art.”
Herron said one of those ideas is a place to hold classes where people can learn about different mediums.
“There’s not that much interest in town yet but we’re also going to have a place for classes, so if someone wanted to do a print class or photography class or figure drawing,” he continued. “It would be a place to make art. Id’ like to have maybe even a pro-bono type of class for kids that are disadvantaged once a month or a senior class or couples class. I’d like to also have at some point different artists, the Jack Pines and Eric Hines of the area to give talks and lectures which might be a nice thing.”
Last Saturday, a Calendar Gala was held in the space to promoted the ArtsAround Images of Pickaway calendar, which features photographs and art of Pickaway County.
“All the money from the calendars goes to our scholarships and anything leftover goes into artist endeavors; anything from murals to public art sculptures,” Herron said. “It’s one of our bigger fundraisers through the year.”
Herron said he is grateful to the community for the support of both the calendar and the gallery space.
“We’ve got big plans and the gallery has gone really well and I’m grateful to the community for the positive support,” he commented. “It’s nice to have something like this and more of a destination than just a pass through.”
At the same time, Herron said he’s not surprised it’s gone as well as it has.
“Chillicothe has the Pump House and Lancaster has Decorative Arts Center, it’s a needed gap that was filled in,” Herron remarked. “I am really proud of the artists and happy the city and community is supporting us. I want to make this into something that becomes a nice active part of downtown, that’s adding something to the community and giving people something to do.”