Donation

The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) presented the $30,000 grant to ArtsaRound to further art in Pickaway County. The non-profit organization is currently looking at their strategic plan and will use the funds to help acheive the goals set out by the Miriam Ruggles Adkins Fund. From left; Dale Herron, ArtsaRound president, Alexis Conrad, PCCF executive director, Charlie Jackson, Louis Adkins and Earl Palm (sitting).

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound, a local non-profit that promotes art and art education in Pickaway County, has received a $30,000 grant from the Mariam Ruggles Adkins Fund.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments