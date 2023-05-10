The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) presented the $30,000 grant to ArtsaRound to further art in Pickaway County. The non-profit organization is currently looking at their strategic plan and will use the funds to help acheive the goals set out by the Miriam Ruggles Adkins Fund. From left; Dale Herron, ArtsaRound president, Alexis Conrad, PCCF executive director, Charlie Jackson, Louis Adkins and Earl Palm (sitting).
CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound, a local non-profit that promotes art and art education in Pickaway County, has received a $30,000 grant from the Mariam Ruggles Adkins Fund.
This bequest was designated as part of the original allocation of Adkins’ funds, however, there was no such cultural arts organization at the time in 1989, so the money was invested in the fund at the Columbus Foundation.
Former resident of Circleville, Charlie Jackson, was the founder and first President of the ArtsaRound and was instrumental in developing this organization, which has over time become a well-established and time-tested organization.
The Committee Members of the Miriam Ruggles Fund presented ArtsaRound with $30,000, entrusting it to further the cultural arts in Pickaway County.
The fund was established to benefit the residents of Pickaway County through the support of civic, charitable, cultural and educational programs as designated by her will. This fund was established before the creation of PCCF.
Dale Herron, ArtsaRound president, said the $30,000 in funding was a “great gift.”
“We’re so grateful,” he said. “It’s a huge shot in the arm for what we can do for the arts in Pickaway County.”
Herron said they don’t have any specific plans for any initiatives or how they’ll spend the money, noting they might use the money to help make some upgrades at the gallery but all of that would come at a later time.
“We’re going to take some time on how to spend it,” he said. “We want to be good stewards of the money they’ve given us. It was given to us in the spirit of furthering the arts and culture in Pickaway County and we will strive to utilize those funds in the spirit in which it was given. We’ve got a long and exciting road ahead of us in planning out how we use it. We might not use it all immediately.”
Herron said the organization recently started revising their strategic plan.
“The funding comes at a great time to see some of those things and how we can bring those to light,” he said. “We’re playing the long game with the funds.”
ArtsaRound’s next big event is the September Fair in September, but Herron said they’ll be active all summer. The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is open on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. as staffing allows. The gallery is located at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville.