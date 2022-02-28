CIRCLEVILLE — Following two successful years, ArtsaRound leadership has reflected on 2020 and 2021 while announcing new initiatives for 2022.
In 2021, the gallery hosted 10 full art shows, including local glass artist Jack Pine, a print exhibit by muralist Eric Henn who painted the two murals in Downtown Circleville and a show from oil painter Steven Riggs. ArtsaRound also reopened their classroom space and held several art and craft classes.
As such, the organization is offering memberships to help people keep updated and to support the gallery’s initiatives.
“Gallery memberships are a large part of what keeps an art space active,” Dale Herron, ArtsaRound’s president, said. “It’s such a simple way to support your local artists while getting discounts, advanced notifications, along with other perks.”
In addition to their physical and digital art presence, ArtsaRound is looking to get more involved musically.
“We are also wanting to increase our local music and musician presence.” JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Vice President, said.
“We want to play and sell local musicians’ CDs and material, as well as host live performances during downtown events on the space in front of our gallery. Some events coincide with Uptown Circleville, Downtown Business Alliance and Pickaway Visitors Bureau events.”
The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of Historical Downtown Circleville in the Pickaway County Historical Society’s Marfield Bank building.
The gallery is manned by local volunteers on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hours may vary based on volunteer availability, special classes, gallery events, and other advertised downtown events.