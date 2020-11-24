CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound has released their annual fundraising calendar, featuring local artists.
ArtsaRound, a non-profit organization that promotes and supports art in Pickaway County has released the 2021 Images of Pickaway County Calendar. This year’s calendar features a barn and wagon on the cover, a photo taken by Timothy Winner.
“The calendar is always of great quality and it’s a surprising publication to see the wealth of talent we have locally here in the photographs, art, and dimensional pieces that were submitted,” Dale Herron, ArtsaRound president, said. “We have some reoccurring artists and new artists which is good to see. We always try to bring out the talent of Pickaway County artists.”
This year’s cover artist is Timothy Winner who does photography as a hobby. He has both the cover photo and another photo in October.
“I mostly concentrated on landscape photography and wildlife for the most part although I have struggled to not be pigeon holed into one type,” he said. “The only thing I don’t like doing is wedding photography, I’ve shot second on it and that was enough to know it wasn’t for me. I dabble in a little bit of everything, including abstracts.”
Winner said it was great to be recognized for his work by being featured.
“With creativity you need both input and output,” he said. “You can go online and get inspiration but there’s nothing like getting feedback on your work to keep you motivated.”
This is the third year ArtsaRound has produced the calendar. Herron said they’d like to have a gala, especially since their big fundraiser at the Pumpkin Show didn’t happen but those plans are dependent on health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The calendar, which sells for $10, funds an art scholarship the organization gives out each year.
“We offer a scholarship in the visual arts to a county student,” Herron said. “We award that in May and that’s to classes at the Columbus College of Art and Design to help the student further their art. It’s more for middle school and high school and not necessarily seniors. We’re doing grades 8 through 11, kids that are maybe thinking about a career in art and need extra education. This will help them gear up to see if that’s what they want to do for a career or not.”
In addition the funding helps them showcase local art and artists.
“100 percent of the money goes towards scholarships, the gallery and other art endeavors in the county,” Herron said. “It’s murals, public art or whatever we can get going. We work with other organizations that are like-minded to touch as many places in the arts as we can. We do not just visual but literacy and performance art too.”
The calendar can be purchased at the Pickaway County Welcome Center, Rosena’s Treasures, the ArtsaRound Gallery, Circleville Apothecary, Ashville Apothecary.
This year since there will not be a gala event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, ArtsaRound is hosting a gallery s how on Weekends starting Dec. 4 running through Jan. 3 at their location at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville. The Gallery is open Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.