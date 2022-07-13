CIRCLEVILLE — Starting next month, ArtsaRound will be hosting artwork from local art educators as a way to showoff and promote their work while giving them the opportunity to socialize with former students.
Dale Herron, president of ArtsaRound, said they’re planning on hosting the event, which they’re calling “Spotlight on Instructors” starting Aug. 13 through the end of September.
“This show will feature personal art made by anyone who’s ever been an instructor of art at any point in their lives,” Herron said. “For a quite a while, we’ve been wanting to have a show devoted to Art Teachers. So many of those folk spend the majority of their lives pouring into enhancing the creativity of others, and we forget that most of them are excellent creators in their own right. This show will give the public a chance to see what kind of art their teachers make in their limited spare time. This exhibit will feature teachers who are currently teaching, as well as those who’ve retired.”
The event kicks off with a “Meet the Teacher” Gala on Aug. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“This will be a great opportunity to come and catch up with your former art teacher, and see what kind of art they make,” Herron said. “We have a handful of teachers who will be participating in this show, and we have plenty of room for more. Those who we’ve talked to, both teachers and those in the public, are really excited about this show, and we feel it would be a positive way to spotlight and honor a dedicated and talented group of individuals.
Herron said they’ve so far signed up 12 educators but have room for more.
“If there are anybody current or retired art educators that would like to be included in we still have plenty of space,” he said. “I know there are people out there that I don’t have any way to contact them who would love to be a part of this.”
Herron said the idea came about after a string of former and current art instructors visited the Gallery, located at 135 W. Main Street in Circleville.
“It seems like that everyone who came in was an art instructor at one point,” Herron said. “I mentioned to the last one to come in that we ought to do a show to feature an art instructor. We started contacting a few and they were very excited to have something like this. I remember in High School I didn’t know what kind of work my teachers did. I know they were teaching me but I wanted to see their stuff.”
Herron said interested educators who want to display their work, or even sell it, can reach out via email at pickawayartsaround@gmail.com.
“There are so many people that have a love of art and have an art teacher that inspired them,” he said. “We think this might be something semi-regular we do every couple of years. It’s good to have a local place for their one all in one spot.”
The Gallery on the Original Circle is currently hosting Jack Pine for a summer show, which runs now through the end of the month.
“This show spotlights pumpkins with exceptional color combinations as well as unique vases from Jack Pine Studios,” Herron said. “This limited show will run weekends now through July 31. Items on display at this special show will be sold on first-come-first-served basis. Sold items will be held on display until the end of the show and buyers will be able to pick up their purchases after July 31. A portion of the sales will benefit ArtsaRound, a non-profit formed in 2001 promoting the arts and artists in Pickaway County and the surrounding area.”