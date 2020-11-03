CIRCLEVILLE — Starting this Friday a local artist and author will share the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle for a month long art show to coincide with a book release.
Bob Good, known for his book series, Historic Circleville in Pictures, will release his newest book, “Historic Circleville in Pictures Vol. 8”, alongside a visual display from Tonya Bess, who creates colorized local historic images from the 1930s to the 1950s. The gallery will be open Fridays from 4-7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The show will run this week through Nov. 22.
A meet and greet will take place on Friday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery located at 132 W. Main St., Circleville. Good will host a book signing on Nov. 7 from 2-4 p.m. and on Sunday Nov. 8 Good will host a question-and-answer session about the book from 1-2:30 p.m.
“The book contains well-known and not-often-seen old photos in Circleville and Pickaway County,” ArtsaRound President Dale Herron said. “Also included are historical photos of many businesses, some still operating, but most of which closed many years ago. Bob Good has been an image collector for a long time and the new book contains over 200 historical photographs. Mr. Good was the wing photographer for the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, stationed at Rickenbacker Air Base.”
All the events and times are open the public and free.
“Due to the popularity of historic images of Circleville, we felt bringing together these two art forms was a natural,” Gallery Director JP Pennell said.