CIRCLEVILLE — In a year without the Pumpkin Show, ArtsaRound is stepping forward to host an art show running for most of the month of October.
The show, titled “A Year Without A Show” will be on display in the ArtsAround Gallery at 135 West Main Street in Circleville.
JP Pennell, ArtsaRound galley director, said prior to the COVID-19 shutdown they’d been working on a more permanent gallery space, which was to officially open in March. However, it was delayed and in June, they began testing small events on Saturdays to see how things would go with current restrictions in place.
After hosting several artists that often make an appearance at the Pumpkin Show, the idea to have a gallery to both honor the Pumpkin Show and feature local art was born.
“We knew that a lot of things have changed and we wanted to be able to do something to not only honor the event in October, but so many of the artists who have worked hard all year to get ready for it,” Pennell mentioned. “At ArtsaRound, we thought about how we could do this and like with the Pumpkin Weigh-Off and other events around the community. While the Pumpkin Show isn’t happening, certain aspects of it are.”
“We thought ‘let’s see what we can do for the arts,’ and we followed the same guidelines as the event in October, but we made a few revisions,” he added
Categories for the show include photography, pumpkins only, painting, drawing, digital and mixed media. Each category has a first, second and third place price, as well as a best of show for the best overall piece.
Entries can be made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 or between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27. There is a maximum of two entries per person and each entry has a $5 entry fee to help cover costs.
For full entry rules, visit ArtsaRound on Facebook. Anyone 16 or older can submit for the show so long as they are within a 21-mile radius of Circleville or a resident of Pickaway County.
“We wanted to include some students, but we don’t have the capabilities of all the grade school kids, nor did we want to do large numbers,” Pennell said.
In terms of some additional features of the show, artists will be able to sell their artwork if they so choose and there will be a people’s choice vote to fundraise for ArtsaRound’s community initiatives.
“This is something Pumpkin Show doesn’t do,” Pennell said. “You can circle not for sale or list your item and we’ll take a small commission, but that’s something that wasn’t available before.”
The People’s Choice Award will allow the public to vote as many times as they’d like for a piece at $1 per vote.
“We’ve often heard people say they’re surprised by what the judges chose,” he said. “So those gives people their chance to vote. For $1, they can vote for their best of show and it’s just like the judges best of show but with a community vote.”
Another reason for the show and extending it for the majority of the month of October was to allow people more time to visit and keep the crowds down.
“We wanted to start it early so people can get out and enjoy the great weather we’re having right now and run the event through what would traditionally be the weekend of Pumpkin Show,” he said.
Pennell, who is a downtown business owner and is involved in the Pickaway Arts and Life center, said the community has found a way to still do things.
“It’s amazing how people, families and the community is adjusting,” he said. “They’re finding ways to do things. The on street artists that we’ve been doing lately and these fun events are controllable and doable. We feel that the Pumpkin Show has been around for more than 100 years and even when it can’t go on, we feel it should be honored. This is a way to honor all years’ Pumpkin Shows and what they’ve given us. We’re not using their name, but this is an event to honor all they’ve done for us.”