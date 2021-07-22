CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound is hosting several events in the coming weeks with their Creative Circles Event Series, including several new events.
The Creative Circles Event Series is designed for a place to get creative people and artists together to talk about the things they enjoy.
“We want bring circles of people together in a creative aspect and get them to a place where they can get together, network, touch base and share their passions,” Dale Herron, Artsaround President, said.
“Everyone is a nerd about something and we’re here for the creative-type nerds to get together and fly their flag and enjoy the company of each other. They love getting together; there’s just not really a place for them and we hope to meet that need.
Creative Circles is going to start small and it’s a grassroots thing. We hope with community involvement and interest, it’ll grow over time.”
The first event of the series is Open Draw Nite at the ArtsaRound Galery, which is held the first Thursday of every month starting at 7 p.m. This free event is designed to draw artists out to paint together.
“This is a great opportunity to practice some life drawing and is open to amateur and professional artists ages 16 and up,” Herron said.
“Open Draw Nite is not an instructional time, and we request participants bring their own drawing materials. No need to pre-register. The sessions are free, but we ask that each participant bring a couple of extra dollars to compensate the models.”
Starting Aug. 19 and going on the third Thursday of the month will be their open mic nite. ArtsaRound is partnering with JoyHouse Coffee to host the event at their shop on North Pickaway Street from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“This will be held as a traditional open-mic format that can include vocal music, instrumental music, poetry, spoken word, stand-up and short drama,” Herron said.
“Open Mic Nite is hosted by Jenny Rainey-Agresti and Jenny Rhoads, aka ‘The Jennies.’ Content should be G-rated. Interested participants just need to show up that evening and sign up on the spot.”
There will also be a monthly pop-culture discussion and meet-up that will take place during the fourth Thursday of the month from 7 to 8 p.m., starting Aug. 26.
“The evenings will feature self-initiated fan groups on anything from anime, graphic novels, film, gaming and more,” Heron said. “We’ll have more details as we get closer to the event.”
Herron said they’re also planning an open house for ArtsaRound with a community night on July 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the gallery downtown.
“The public is invited to hear more about our organization and what we offer to enrich our community,” Herron said.
“We’ll have some interesting guest speakers and give tours of our historically significant building. We’re offering this glimpse into our organization for the public in the hopes we gain some more interest and support in our efforts to deepen the cultural arts scene in Pickaway County.”