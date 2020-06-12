ASHVILLE — The Village of Ashville has begun the process of reopening the village to the public once again and they’re doing so by following the Responsible Restart Ohio model.
“The Village of Ashville is applying 'Responsible Restart Ohio' in opening Ashville’s Offices,” Franklin Christman, village administrator, stated. “If you feel ill, do not enter the office or engage of staff for services.”
Village offices will have special hours for seniors and other at-risk groups for COVID-19 from 8 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. daily. One customer will be permitted at a time inside village buildings, and the village is requiring face coverings and people to follow social distancing guidelines and maintaining six feet of distance from others.
In addition to those guidelines, customers will enter the office and head into the conference room where they will sit across the conference table from an employee who will enter the room from the other side to allow for at least six feet of space at all times.
Christman said the plan to reopen was based on what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has outlined.
“We began this process prior to the county rescinding the emergency declaration,” Christman mentioned. “We’re still maintaining these restrictions and we’re not meeting in our personal offices because they’re too small. The plan is designed for two purposes: to protect the customer and to protect the staff. There is still a lot that’s not known about COVID-19 and how contagious it is, so we’re preparing on the side of caution.”
Christman also shared that Ashville Park has reopened in part. The open shelter house, the trail and track, playground, basketball court and baseball fields. However the closed shelter house, restroom and water fountain will remain closed until further notice. General, non-contact sports art permitted in the park.
When it comes to the utility and street departments, Christman said they've asked workers to drive their own cars and not carpool in order to maintain proper distance.
"We normally encourage people to carpool, but during this time, we're encouraging people to drive their own cars and have one person in them at a time because it's impossible to maintain social distancing otherwise," he explained.
Christman said keeping up with information and regulations has been like walking on shifting sand and the village has adapted to moving guidelines, information and best practices.
"It's tradition when you meet someone to shake their hand and I don't think anyone would be offended now when you don't," he commented. "Mask wearing is the same thing and I think it shows a concern for someone else."