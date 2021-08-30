ASHVILLE — This weekend, a free concert will take place alongside a community picnic.
The event is sponsored by the Savings Bank and the Teays Valley Civic Association and will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, rain or shine. They plan to serve fried chicken and the concert is to start at 5 p.m.
Dave Rainey, organizer, said this event came together quickly this summer following the cancellation of the 2020 events due to COVID-19. The event series began in 1992.
“We didn’t plan anything this year because of uncertainty with COVID-19,” Rainey said of the event. “With the help of The Savings Bank and the Teays Valley Civic Association, we are doing the free community picnic and concert.”
Rainey and his daughters, Jenny and Megan, who go by the stage name “The Raineys,” will be the performers at the concert. They’ve been performing together since 2003 and play a mix of original songs combined with folk and rock classics.
“We haven’t played in Ashville in years,” he said. “We are excited to be back together playing for our friends in our hometown.”
Rainey said he was asked about the picnic by the community multiple times and was able to quickly organize something once restrictions were lifted.
“Going forward, I will decide the future of Gazebo Gatherings with an eye toward maintaining the free picnic and concert,” he said. “I have been blessed to have had great support from local businesses, foundations and the general public for the past 28 years.”