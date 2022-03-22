ASHVILLE — Ashville Village Council and administration responded to concerns about a proposed early-stage development that would be built to the west of the village.
During part of his State of the Village Address during the meeting earlier this week, Mayor Chuck Wise spoke about growth and development in the village.
“While there has been much talk about growth, you can’t stop it, you can only control it, slow it down and make it what you want,” he said.
“Growth has positive and negative effects on the community. I try to remind my staff regularly; [companies and future residents] want to be part of the community, so it should be a co-equal benefit.”
Wise spoke about needing a mix of both residential and commercial development.
“To have a healthy community, you need to have a mix,” he said. “Commercial development helps provide income to the village that you don’t have to collect from the residents.”
Wise, noting the village employs Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) as their economic development entity, said that many communities would “give their right arm” for what’s happening in the village.
“On a personal note, we would like to have the nicest parks, highest-paid staff, most community activities, biggest homes and so forth, but the fact is we want the residents who live here to be able to afford to continue to live here because they are what make this such a great community and great place to live.”
Ashville Administrator Franklin Christman presented 39 different slides containing updates on many the village’s major projects, including the DHL development. Those slights included maps, graphs and village ordinances outlining the process.
Christman said anyone who wanted any information on the village's projects can visit the website, which is done to promote transparency and provide the public with the most up-to-date information.
"One of the things we started over a decade ago is providing as much information as possible on our website," he said.
"Some questions have come up regarding some agreements we are a party to...all that information we placed on our website so people can be aware of it."
Following the comments from both Christman and Wise, Ashville Village Council members each made some comments about news articles about a piece of legislation passed by South Bloomfield and associated comments from Mayor Matt Pettibone.
Steve Welsh, council member, said he was surprised by the report and that South Bloomfield would “slam” Ashville.
Nelson Embrey, council member and president pro-tempore, said both he and Christman were participants in a meeting with South Bloomfield and he felt they had “been invited to a gunfight at the OK Corral” and were ambushed.
“We got there and it was like, ‘we think you should be doing this back to everything else,’ and my argument is that we are separate communities, they do their stuff and we do our stuff,” he said.
“They are so concerned about DHL and the only place this touches South Bloomfield is at Millport. Under the SEDA agreement, anything west of Mud Run is South Bloomfield and anything east is ours.”
Embrey said development of the area has been in planning stages for years.
“My question is what are their plans for South Bloomfield and they have a Sheetz truck stop going in, but they never consulted Ashville about that,” he said.
Embrey said talk about the SEDA agreement and how it was supposed to make “a cooperative community” by facilitating joint departments between the two villages, which hasn’t happened to this point.
“None of that has ever happened, you’ve had pervious administrations that have never been in cooperation, the only cooperation we have is the emergency water hookup,” he said.
Embrey, turning his focus back to DHL and the related concerns, said the land has been planned about limited industrial for many years, but it’s still in the planning stages.
“Only concepts have been given to council, the action really only starts once they do a preliminary plat, which they have to give to planning and zoning,” he said.
“At that point, our engineer goes to it, Planning and Zoning [Commission] looks at it and there will be a traffic study by our technical review committee who all have their input.
“Once again, none of this is going to get done immediately; we have years to make adjustments for all of this,” he said.
Roger Clark, council member, responding to some of the comments made public, said he’s heard about how DHL has been near the Ashville Commons and the village has “seen nothing” in the area of 752.
Randy Loveless, council member, said he agreed with Clark and Welsh’s comments.
Council heard from one resident, Kristine Wood, who expressed concerns about the development. Wood thanked the council members for their leadership and Christman for the presentation earlier in the meeting.
“I do appreciate you as a long-term member of this community and Ashville born and raised, moved away and now come back,” she said.
“I know the job you have is challenging and I am praying for you that you lead with all wisdom.”
Wood said the plan for DHL, knowing that it wasn’t final, was concerning because of the potential impact to the community.
“I think it’s good to talk about all of this before the plans are final,” she said. “You can hear what some of us think and what our opinions are.”
Wood said the nearly six million square feet, 1,400 space is for semi-trucks and 600 cars.
“This is a sprawl of monumental proportions,” she said. “What are the long-term impacts of industrial buildings next to residential complexes, I’m concerned about crime and noise pollution, trash, impact on water quality, cost of water, and safety of our roads.
"It’s likely this will be a 24-hour, seven days a week operations.”
Wood said she looked at a few studies she found, including one by the United States General Accounting Association that found one semi-truck damages a road to the equivalent to that of 9,600 cars.
Wood asked about DHL and what they’d do for the community.
“Are they going to build soccer fields and ballparks?” she asked. “What are the benefits to Ashville? What are DHL’s tax responsibilities to our community?
“A lot of times, state and local governments give millions away in state and local tax abatements, credits and exemptions and we really need to work on our return on investment, especially in our community,” she said.
Wood asked about how the community would be protected and when speaking with some of her neighbors about the plans, some of them had heard of the project, but thought it was all near state Route 752.
“None of them were aware that the warehouses were planned adjacent to their homes,” she said.
“I know a lot of things are put out on the website or a little blurb in the newsletter; I strongly agree with the idea of transparency and when DHL does come to give their presentation to put it on Facebook. A letter to residents who are going to be directly impacted would be appreciated and maybe we have it at the school to allow people to attend.”
Wood ended her comments with a single wish.
“My desire is for this community to be a place where businesses can grow and families can prosper,” she said.