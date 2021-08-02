ASHVILLE — The Ashville Food Pantry has broken ground on their new facility, which is located two doors down on the other side of the First English Lutheran Church in the village.
Earlier this year, the Ashville Food Pantry began fundraising for the $250,000 structure and through the generosity of the community, they’ve begun much sooner than they thought.
Kris Smith, director, said they didn’t think it would happen so quickly.
“Never in a million years did we think the fundraising would go boom-boom-boom and we’re done,” she said. “I’m amazed at the generosity of the community. It has left me speechless with goosebumps and that’s where I’ve been living the last nine or 10 months.”
Around 25 people were present for the groundbreaking in Ashville Monday morning, including donors, food pantry volunteers and church members.
Thecala Acord, co-coordinator for the pantry, said the speed at which they fundraised is due to that generosity, but also the generosity of those doing the work.
“If we had to pay for this building in full, it would be well over $300,000,” she said.
“We have a lot of in-kind work being done,” Smith added.
Smith said the new building will be more accessible. They will have more space for both dry goods and refrigeration and freezer space, they will save money on utilities and have off-street parking.
“The building we currently use was the original parsonage and was, at one time, where the pastor lived,” Smith said of the facility at 94 Long Street.
The building should be under roof this week and they’re hoping to be in the building and working out of it by the end of the year.
Acord said one benefit will be the drive-up porch that will help keep the workers out of the elements.
“We’re not going to be out in the weather anymore, we’ve been in the rain and the snow,” she said. “We’re still going to do our drive-thru pickup, which is going to be amazing for the volunteers because it was really cold last year.”
Acord said she was one of the pessimists of the fundraising campaign, thinking that they would need five years to make it happen.
“It’s truly humbling and it brings me to tears,” she said. “The need is not going away. With our biggest age group being over 65, the need may only get bigger.”
The food pantry was first started in 1982 by Inga and Pastor David Koch and since then, local churches have established an executive board that oversees operations for the pantry, which is funded entirely by donations and run by volunteers.
From 2010 to 2019, more than 33,000 meals were served to their mostly senior clientele.
Acord said there is clearly a need, citing the three low-income housing developments for those over 65.
“All of them come,” she said. “Close to 60 percent of the people that use the pantry are over 65.”
Smith said in marriages where one spouse dies, things become really tight for the other person.
“They still have rent or a mortgage, gas, electric and water and food is often the last thing on their list to spend their money on,” she said.
Acord said they serve about 150 people per month. Families can attend both fresh produce events each month, as well as receive a monthly food bag.
“At Thanksgiving, we served 162 in an hour and a half and we had the whole block backed up,” she said. “They were backed up to the Cherry Street Diner. We did 150-plus at Christmas.”