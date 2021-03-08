ASHVILLE — Ashville Mayor Chuck Wise issued an open letter to the community thanking several individuals for their support during Ashville’s water main breaks two weeks ago.
On Feb. 17, just before noon, a leak was discovered on West Main Street. It was the beginning of four water main breaks that day. Another leak occurred just west of the first leak. A third leak was discovered on Madison Avenue between Long and Randolph Street. The last leak was on the southwest corner of Station and Long Street.
According to the village, the leaks were due to extreme cold weather and the age of the pipes in the ground. As a result of the leaks, the village issued a boil alert and the water tower was drawn down to low levels.
“The public was very supportive of our efforts to repair the breaks and reestablish water in our elevated water towers,” Wise said. “As individuals were working in the field, many stepped up to offer support.”
Wise named several individuals and businesses for stepping up; those included Shannon Roese of Ashbrook Distilery and Grill, Stephanie Wharton of Baseball’s Dairy Diamond/Triple Play Pizza, Vince O’Brien of Jackie Ray’s Grill, Terry Hicks of Buckeye State Pipe, Dwight Karshner of The Seed House and Matt Hardbarger.
“Sometimes the strength of a community is demonstrated by the adversity we can overcome together,” Wise said. “We appreciate you and your support.”
Franklin Christman, village administrator, said the citizens of the village were also very understanding during that time.
“In a day when it has become common place to expect a negative reaction to events, it is really nice to express appreciation to our residents and businesses for providing support to our staff and the contractor staff,” he said.
“Not only did we have one water main break, we had four. The one break could not completely be repaired until Wednesday, Feb. 24. We took dozens of calls when we lost water pressure and once the caller was aware of the circumstances, they expressed, first relief it was not a leak at their location, but that was followed by understanding and support.”
Christman said it was important to acknowledge those that helped and to remember Ashville’s vision statement: “Remembering our rural heritage, Ashville will be a vibrant and friendly community, offering an enhanced quality of life achieved through planning, progress and collaboration. It will be a welcoming place where people want to live and businesses prosper.”
“The village does not want to take this support for granted and wants to acknowledge how important you are to our community spirit,” Christman said. “When we came up with the vision statement, that is what the council at that time was thinking and that is what it continues to strive. Not always successful in every instance, but that is still the objective.”