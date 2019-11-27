ASHVILLE — Ashville is set to kick off the holiday season this weekend with its annual parade and tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
Jim Welsh, president of the Ohio Small Town Museum in Ashville, said the event is designed to bring about a sense of community and they moved the date back by a day to align with the parade.
“We’ll block off Long Street and Station Street and we’ll end the parade right there where we’re doing the tree lighting,” he said. “We’ll have cookies and hot chocolate there and the event is rain or shine. We’ll have the Teays Valley Symphonic Choir there to perform.”
Welsh said the parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at 140 Park Street.
“The parade is open to anyone who wants to put a float, tractor or golf cart in the parade,” Welsh said. “If people want to be in the parade all they have to do is show up. We’re also encouraging everyone to decorate their houses along the parade route and light them up during the parade.”
Welsh said they’ll have a short ceremony ahead of the tree lighting, after the parade.
“I’ll say a few words, the mayor might say something and we’ll pick a child to light the tree up,” he said. “Then it’s time for the hot chocolate and cookies.”
Welsh said it’s a community driven day and there will be a unit from Rickenbacker in town as well as the Columbus Mounted Police.
“All the businesses are getting involved, some are doing crafts and staying open later,” he said. “It should be wrapped up by 8 but some businesses might be open later. The street should be open by then.”