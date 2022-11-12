Ashville Man Convicted of Receiving Stolen Property

David McCain

CIRCLEVILLE — David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Ashville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury Wednesday (Nov. 9) at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments