Ashville Man Dies in Crash

CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on US Route 23.
When Deputies arrived on scene at 12:41 a.m., they found a male, who was identified as Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, lying in the middle of US Route 23, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Steele was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. by Scioto Township EMS.
During the crash investigation deputies and detectives determined that Steele was driving a 2013 white Chevrolet Spark southbound on US Rte 23, just north of St Rte 762 when it went into the median, struck a paved crossover, overturned, striking a second paved crossover then rolled to it’s final resting place, in the median. Steele was ejected and landed on the roadway, the press release said.
The Pickaway County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and assisted deputies and detectives. Steele was taken to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked Harrison Township EMS, Scioto Township EMS, Commercial Point Police Department, Ashville Police Department, Pickaway County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation for their assistance with this traffic crash.
Miles Layton is theAPG Ohio Region Editor.
