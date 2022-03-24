ASHVILLE — Ashville Mayor Chuck Wise delivered his State of the Village Address this week, sharing updates on some of the things the village has been up to.
Wise began his address by sharing that the village is sound financially.
“We received our audit from Auditor [Dave] Yost’s office and there were just a couple minor clerical things we needed to change, but everything else was good,” he said.
“Although the COVID pandemic had curtailed some of our activities and ways that we spent and brought in money, we’ve seemed to have weathered that storm very well.
"We had some help with the CARES Act money that’s helped us do some things we hadn’t been able to do."
Wise shared updates about the police department.
“The police department is fully staffed and Chief George has deployed body-worn cameras and updated some of our in-car camera systems,” Wise said.
“The police department has also ordered two new Ford Interceptor vehicles and these vehicles will be hybrids.
"Our officers continue to train and work to keep updated on police tactics and best practices. Theses officers serve the community with pride.”
Wise gave an update on the village’s competed projects and ongoing maintenance, including the completion of the state Route 316 project and continued work to mow, pickup leaves, repair streets, and maintain water and sewer systems.
“These employees take pride in their work, whether it’s in the middle of the night plowing snow for you, or the middle of the day riding a mower.”
Wise said maintaining the roads is a “critical juncture” due to how roads are funded, through the gas tax.
“More fuel-efficient cars, hybrids and electric vehicles reduce gasoline consumption,” he said.
“The road money mostly comes from the fuel tax, which is per gallon, not by price. We’re working with 1990's funding for road repairs and reconstruction at today’s prices. We will try to use what we have as seed money for grants to do more proper road maintenance.”
As part of that, he gave an update on the status of utilities within the village.
“Adam Kehoe has had his hands full working out the bugs in the new treatment plant, which you’d think we wouldn’t have because how much it cost,” he said.
“Some equipment manufactured is not performing properly and this is being corrected piece by piece.”
Wise said employees are working on installing the new radio read meters.
“This process has been slowed down because of the inability to get into some of the residences,” he said.
Wise said the village and employees have been working hard to keep the 1930's-era water plant working and that the utility department is preparing for a new water tower to be built near Teays Valley East Middle School.
“This will give residents in the north part of the village more water pressure and create more water storage,” he said.
Wise said the village has already sent out requests for proposals for the construction of a new water plant at the site of the old plant.
“This change will give us more water capacity and make good well water softer and better tasting,” he said. “It’s also better for fire protection for our homes and businesses.”
Wise also spoke about growth and development in the village.
“While there has been much talk about growth, you can’t stop it, you can only control it, slow it down and make it what you want,” he said.
“Growth has positive and negative effects on the community. I try to remind my staff regularly; [companies and future residents] want to be part of the community, so it should be a co-equal benefit.”
Wise spoke about needing a mix of both residential and commercial development.
“To have a healthy community, you need to have a mix,” he said. “Commercial development helps provide income to the village that you don’t have to collect from the residents.”
Wise, noting the village employs Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) as their economic development entity, said that many communities would “give their right arm” for what’s happening in the village.
“On a personal note, we would like to have the nicest parks, highest-paid staff, most community activities, biggest homes and so forth, but the fact is we want the residents who live here to be able to afford to continue to live here because they are what makes this such a great community and great place to live.”