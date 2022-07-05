ASHVILLE — Five distinguished service awards were presented last week during the Ashville 4th of July Festival.
The Ashville Women’s Civic Club and the Ashville Community Men’s Club each honored individuals who made significant contributions to the village with a pair of presentations during the Queen’s Contest.
The Ashville Community Men’s Club honored three men: Bill Toole, Chuck Toole and Darryl Ward.
David Rainey, community men’s club member, spoke about each of the three men and why they were chosen for the award.
“[Ward] has dedicated his life to giving back to the community,” Rainey said. “He’s volunteered with a number of different organizations…Darryl loves his community and loves to give back and volunteer in his community. He has continued to make Ashville a great place to live. He’s one of the hardest working and most kindhearted people I’ve met in my life.”
Rainey said when it comes to Chuck Toole that there “people that just come with the furniture” and they can be taken for granted.
“In addition to being a good hearted guy, he has skills,” Rainey said of Toole’s electrician abilities.
“Chuck does things and he’s constantly involved in the 4th of July Festival. There are days when the door opens and you can walk away or walk through it and Chuck Toole walked through that door. This is as good of a man, as a human being as you’ll ever meet.”
Lastly Rainey spoke about Bill Toole and his contributions to the community.
“He is a go to person and he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my life and if you don’t believe me just ask him,” Rainey said. “He’s had a long career in the electric business and is well established in this community. He gets things done.”
Rainey then spoke about what the three men mean for Ashville.
“These three guys right here are the fabric of how things get done,” Rainey said. “It just doesn’t happen for no reason. There are good people that stand up and do things. I couldn’t have a better trio of guys than we have right here. This is Ashville.”
The Women’s Club honored Elenore Chandler and Kris Smith.
Chandler was recognized for “a lifetime of achievements for her work with Fun in the Sun, the Ashville 4th of July Celebration.
“Over the years she has volunteered in many roles that keep the village interesting and running well in other ways such as maintaining and offering guidance at Ashville’s Small Town Museum, stuffing water bills at the village office, working the fish frys, working the museum booth at the festival and being a crossing guard here at the elementary school,” Stefanie Wharton, who presented the awards with Tonya Whittredge, said. “This woman has worked faithfully to support her church, singing in the choir, helping with vacation bible school, making noodles for the Pumpkin Show booth and blankets for a children’s charity.”
Smith was honored for her work at the Ashville Food Pantry.
“[Smith] took the lead in the task of rising the money and organizing in-kind donations of tradeswork and supplies to build the new food pantry,” Wharton said. “In the words of the many people who nominated her, the pantry would not be what it is today without her tireless efforts. She, meanwhile, is ever humble and even is the source of the nomination of our other recipient, Elenore.”