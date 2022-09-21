CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Small Town Museum in Ashville is paying tribute to “Mr. Ashville” aka Charlie Morrison, with a new exhibit that takes inspiration from book, Amazing Ashville, that tells the tales of small town folks and captures their accomplishments.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments