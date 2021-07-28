ASHVILLE — An Ashville woman has joined the Ohio “Saved by the Belt Club” after a car crash on June 16.
Maren Paige McCallister, 16, was involved in a crash on County Road 7 in Pickaway County and the seat belt she was wearing was deemed to have saved her from life-threatening injuries.
McCallister, who is a junior at New Hope Christian Academy, had her license not quite month when she was coming home from the dog park.
“She put her paw on my leg and I shooed her off and then I hit some gravel on the side of the road and overcorrected and flipped the car twice,” she said.
McCallister didn’t have any major injuries and is doing well now.
“I had some back pain, but that went away,” she said.
Tami McCallister, Maren’s mother, said she felt blessed that she was wearing her seat belt.
“She could have died and been in a much different place than getting a ticket and going to court,” she said. “We could have been planning a funeral. If this helps just one person and reminds them to put their seat belt on, no matter how far they’re going, it’s worth her picture in the paper for a common mistake she made.”
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert G. Sellers, Circleville Post Commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate, signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent.
“Maren is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Sellers said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Sgt. Evan Cox was present at the scene and nominated McCallister for the award.
“After hearing what the witness told us when we got to the scene, it was a relief to know that she didn’t even have to go with the squad after she was checked out,” he said.
Sellers was at the post when the call came in and it sounded like it could have resulted in a terrible outcome, but luckily, McCallister was wearing her seat belt.
“For us as first responders, our hearts skip a beat and our stress goes up,” he said. “We don’t know what we’re going to find and in the back of our mind, we’re preparing ourselves to see the the worst, but when it comes to this where — where she had hardly a scratch on her — it’s such a relief to your heart and conscious.
Good things can come from a bad incident and she’s living proof for that,” he said. “On that day, whether it was guidance from mom, what she learned in drivers ed or just being educated on the laws, she made the right choice and put her seat belt on.”
Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.
Sellers said statewide seat belt usage is around 92 percent, but in Pickaway County, that’s a little lower at 90 percent. There were 11 fatal crashes in 2020 and nine of them were not wearing seat belts.
“It’s the number one thing you can do to protect yourself,” Sellers said. “We’re glad Maren made that choice and is here today.”
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
McCallister also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.