CIRCLEVILLE — Those who had regular contact with Joshua L. Fyffe Jr. recall his good natured personality and a keen ability to make those around him laugh.
“What was Josh like ...in a word, fun,” said Andrew Hurd, a teacher at Teays Valley High School, where Josh would have been a senior this year. “His laughter was infectious, and when Josh was on a roll we were all rolling with him. Josh’s light burnt bright. He was a special kid who could turn your day around with his smile and style.”
Sharon Payne manages the South Bloomfield McDonald’s and had known Fyffe, 17, since he was born. Fyffe’s mother and grandmother each work at the same McDonald’s. Payne said she hired Joshua a week after he turned 16.
“Customers loved him. He was polite with the customers, and the crew had a good relationship with him,” she said. “It’s a great loss, not only here but to the community.”
Payne said Joshua had goals. “He wanted to be a teacher and had college planned out. He had his goals cut too short.”
Fyffe was killed after the Ford Fiesta he was driving got hit by a Pickerington woman driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23. She was in the highway’s southbound lanes traveling northbound.
The driver, Carol Fowler, 56, was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
A passenger in Fyff’s vehicle, Vladyslav Gaidai, also 17, was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus and remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. Gaidai is from Russia with plans to spend the entire year at Teays Valley High School and graduate from there, a spokeswoman said.
Authorities are still not sure how Fowler came to driving the wrong way. The Ohio State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction unit is investigating.
“That is still what we are working on,” said Lt. Steven Herron, the patrol’s commander of the Circleville Post. “It is still too early in this stage to say.”
The accident occurred sometime around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. At that time, a slew of emergency-911 calls came into the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office alerting them to what turned out to be Fowler’s vehicle, a four-door Subaru.
“Those calls were ringing nonstop,” said Sheriff Robert Radcliff.
Radcliff said the time between when his officers got dispatched and Fowler hitting Fyfffe’s car, a patrol vehicle and another car was less than a minute.
The first vehicle hit by Fowler was one driven by Trooper Adrian Wilson, who was on routine patrol. He was not injured and turned his car to pursue the northbound Fowler.
He tried to catch up to her, but she had already struck Fyffe’s vehicle and a Lincoln Continental driven by Scott W. Saunders of Gallipolis.
When Fowler’s car burst into flames, Wilson busted out a window of her car, and got her moved to safety. He further provided first-aid to Fyffe until an EMS squad arrived.
Sitting in a booth at the McDonald’s, Payne called Josh “very quirky. He was laughable and would just say things off the wall.”
Another Teays Valley teacher, Ashley Prinsen was Fyffe’s French teacher for two years and he was her student aide last year.
“Josh was ornery. So much so that it got him into trouble in class sometimes,” she said. “But, he and I had an understanding, and we ultimately developed a good relationship. He made me laugh even when I didn’t want to laugh. That’s how it was with everyone. You couldn’t keep yourself from laughing around him.”
Prinsen also said that Josh was sweet to his core, even when he didn’t always want people to know it. “He told me once when we had a talk after class that he was OK with me being hard on him because it meant that I believed in him.”
She said Josh asked her to be at his graduation this spring and to give him his diploma.
“My heart is breaking that I will be unable to do that for him now. I have no doubt that he would have done great things.”
Payne went out Monday morning and put up the letters “RIP JOSH” on one side of the sign out front of McDonald’s and on the other side “NEVER FORGOTTEN JOSH.”
‘I just thought it was fitting,” Payne said. “How heartbroken we all are.”
