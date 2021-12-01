ASHVILLE — Santa is coming to town this weekend and plans to see as many children as he can on Sunday.
The Ashville Community Men’s Club is hosting their annual Santa visit with the event going from noon to 5 p.m. Santa plans to appear from 1 to 3 p.m., or until every child has had a chance to visit.
Bill Welsh, Ashville Community Men’s Club member, said Santa has come to the village every year for well over 75 years. In years past, the event was held at the old railroad station, but in recent years, including this year, it’s being held inside Ashville Community Park at the shelter house.
“We’ll have Santa come and visit with the children,” Welsh said. “We’ll also set up some crafters inside for people who want to do some Christmas shopping if they need to still by any early or late gifts. We’ll also have hot chocolate provided by Premier Dental of Ashville and the Men’s Club will bake cookies for everyone.”
Welsh said that no child will be turned away and that if there is still a line, Santa has time to stay beyond 3 p.m.
“We never turn away a kid as long as there’s a line,” he said “Santa will stay, no matter how long it takes.”
This year, there will not be a professional photographer to take pictures with Santa, something that Welsh said is due to people now having phones and personal cameras.
“Over the years, more and more people have their own cameras and can take pictures on their own,” he said.
“We’ve provided a photographer in the past for those who don’t, but that’s something we don’t think we need to do this way since so many people have their phones.”