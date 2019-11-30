ASHVILLE — As the Christmas song goes — you better watch out; you better not cry; you better not pout; I’m telling you why; Santa is coming to town. Yes, boys and girls of the Village of Ashville, Santa will be in Ashville next weekend, and he will be checking his list to find out who’s been naughty and nice.
The Ashville Community Men’s Club is bringing Santa to Ashville for the good children of the Village. On Dec. 8 in the Ashville Community Park from noon to 5 p.m., crafts will be available for children as well as the long awaited visit from the jolly old man himself. Santa is expected to arrive around 1 p.m. for pictures and to hear what’s on the children’s wish lists.
“This is something the Community Men’s Club has been doing for we believe more than 75 years,” Mike Spriggs, men’s club treasurer and Santa event chairperson said. “We’ve held it at the museum, the train station and the park through history.”
Spriggs said the Community Men’s Club is a non-profit organization that raises funds to give back to the community through events like Santa’s visit.
“We put back about $15,000 into the community each year through the schools, community and sports teams,” Spriggs noted. “It’s why we exist — to enrich the community and most of it goes back into the community this is just one of the ways we do it.”
Spriggs said pictures will be available for a small fee if parents would like to purchase them.
“As long as there are kids in line, Santa’s not going anywhere,” he added.
In addition to pictures with Santa, there will be cookies and hot chocolate available as well as bags of candy. In the Floyd Younkin Library there will be crafts and story time.
“We’ve always partnered with the library,” Spriggs said. “Santa’s elves will be there with story time and take home arts and crafts for the kids.”