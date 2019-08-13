ASHVILLE — The Village of Ashville has repaired a major water leak in the village and is asking residents to take measures to conserve water and boil their water as a precaution until Wednesday mid-day.
Franklin Christman, village administrator, said two leaks on East Main Street near Park Street were repaired Monday morning and the village’s water storage was drained as a result. The leaks were found minutes after the village believes they occurred.
“We did lose some volume of water from our towers before we were able to locate the leak,” he said. “Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we’re also issuing a conservation advisory for the village. Residents in the area of the leak that experienced depressurization will need to boil water for 48 hours.”
Christman said the cause of the leak is unknown but did say the line was constructed in the 1930s or 1940s and the village replaced the section of pipe that caused the issue. The water conservation advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for the entire village. Residents on Walnut and East Main streets are advised to boil their water until noon Wednesday.
Jim Welsh, licensed water operator for the village, said in a water conservation advisory to village residents that water levels have dropped in the towers and it will take 24 hours to restore the volume. The village daily uses about 410,000 gallons of water on average and it keeps about 550,000 gallons on hand in elevated storage.
“We do not want the distribution system to depressurize and have parts of the town go dry,” Welsh wrote. “During this conversation advisory, the village will be refilling the towers and providing needed water for the village. To assist us in this process, we ask that residents decrease water use until Tuesday, Aug. 13. This will give the pumps enough time to refill the towers.”
Welsh said in the advisory that car washing is not permitted and gave some additional steps to help conserve water including taking shorter showers, turning off water when shaving or brushing teeth, delaying the washing of clothes or dishes and using water saving showerheads, faucets and toilets.
Welsh also emphasized in the advisory that the water is safe to drink.
“You may, as a result of the outage, experience darker colored water,” he said of the rust particles that may enter the water from water mains. “Rust will stain light colored laundry. Please be sure that both your cold and hot water are rust-free before you launder any whites.”
Any residents with question or concerns can contact the water department at (740) 983-6367.