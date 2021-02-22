CIRCLEVILLE — The Village of Ashville is no longer under a boil alert or a water outage alert after four different water main breaks occurred in the village last week.
Franklin Christman, village administrator, said the alerts followed four different water main break leaks in the downtown area due to last week’s colder-than-usual weather and age of the pipes. Much of the infrastructure in that was installed in 1938.
“All boil alerts are off and water production has refilled the tanks and softening has begun again,” he said. “All normal services have been restored.”
The initial break happened on Wednesday around 10 a.m. on West Main Street, between Center Alley and Long Street. At around 1 p.m., a second leak was identified on West Main Street, just east of Cromley Street. Two additional leaks were then discovered — one on Madison Street, between Long Street and Randall Street, and at the corner of Station Street and Long Street.
The last of the repairs were made by 4:30 p.m. on Friday and the 48-hour boil alert ended Sunday night at that time. Since then, the village has tested the water 10 times and found no abnormalities.
“Jim Welsh [chief water operator] went to 10 different sites just to verify the quality of the water,” Christman said.
A discoloration advisory is still in effect and Welsh is asking that residents who notice discolored water let it flow until it clears. If you do laundry, ensure both hot and cold water are clear before doing so.
“Rust will stain light-colored laundry,” Welsh said in the alert to residents. “Please be sure that both your cold and hot water are rust-free before you launder any whites. If such staining occurs, there is a remedy. Most grocery and hardware stores carry laundry aids, which remove rust stains. We have a Rust Stain Remover at the office called ‘Super Iron Out’. If you happen to get this message late, come to 200 East Station if you need to remove iron stain from your clothing. If there are any changes, you will be notified.”
Christman said he expects each repair to cost between $3,000 and $5,000 and crews will be out this week finishing up work and polishing the repairs they made on Friday.
“The West Main Street leak still has some issues and they want to go back and refine the work they’ve done,” Christman said.
Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the water department at 740-983-6367.