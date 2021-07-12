ASHVILLE — Ashville’s Gazebo Gatherings event series is returning for one event this year after last year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
David Rainey, event organizer, said they’ll host their free community picnic and concert on Sunday, Sept. 5 starting a 4 p.m. The event began in 1992, but did not happen in 2020 due to the health orders and restrictions. It’s held in Ashville Community Park at the center of the village.
“We didn’t plan anything this year because of uncertainty with COVID-19,” Rainey said of the event. “With the help of The Savings Bank, we are doing the free community picnic and concert.”
Rainey said he was asked about the picnic by the community multiple times and was able to quickly organize something once restrictions were lifted.
“Going forward, I will decide the future of Gazebo Gatherings with an eye toward maintaining the free picnic and concert,” he said. “I have been blessed to have had great support from local businesses, foundations and the general public for the past 28 years.”
Rainey and his daughters, Jenny and Megan, who go by the stage name “The Raineys,” will be the performers at the concert. They’ve been performing together since 2003 and play a mix of original songs combined with folk and rock classics.
“We haven’t played in Ashville in years,” he said.