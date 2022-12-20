Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Opening their final meeting Monday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Such a recommendation could also target associates who helped Trump launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. While a criminal referral is mostly symbolic, it will place pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. When the poll closed Monday, however, it wasn’t clear if there would be a new leader for the social media platform, which has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of cash and wealth.
Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on show in all its glory as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champions for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. Not a bad return on Qatar's estimated $200 billion investment.
Putin visits Belarus as he eyes next steps in Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a rare trip to Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to torment Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit came hours after Russia’s latest drone attack on Ukraine. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the winter. The Russian leader’s brief trip to Minsk could herald more military support for the Kremlin’s war effort, after Moscow’s neighbor and ally provided the Kremlin’s troops with a launching pad for the invasion of Ukraine last February. Belarus is believed to have Soviet-era weapons stockpiles.
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
HONOLULU (AP) — Eleven people are seriously hurt after a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. Passengers say unrestrained people and objects went flying when the Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered the turbulence Sunday. Emergency officials say 36 people received medical treatment and 20 of them went to hospitals. The full flight had nearly 300 people aboard and carried many passengers traveling to Hawaii for the holidays. Officials say it’s likely some passengers hit their heads, judging by damage to the cabin. The plane’s seat belt sign was on at the time.
Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ historical role in slavery and the slave trade. Rutte made the formal apology on Monday despite calls for him to delay the long-awaited statement. His 20-minute speech was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive. Some activist groups had urged the prime minister to wait until next year’s July 1 anniversary of the country’s abolition of slavery. Some even went to court last week in a failed attempt to block the speech. “We know there is no one good moment for everybody, no right words for everybody, no right place for everybody,” Rutte said.
Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $520M to settle FTC cases
Video game company Epic Games is paying a total of $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints involving children’s privacy and methods that tricked players into making purchases. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it has secured the record-breaking settlements from Epic Games for two cases. It's refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to deceptive online techniques and billing practices. It also agreed to pay a $275 million fine for collecting personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 13 without informing their parents or getting their consent.
Faith leaders prep for border changes amid tension, hope
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Tensions are rising among the growing numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of upcoming changes to U.S. asylum policies. The faith leaders who minister to the migrants are trying to bring them comfort through faith as well as messages of hope and patience. Tens of thousands of migrants have been stuck for weeks and months in basic shelters or the unsafe streets of Mexican border towns like Reynosa. At one shelter, migrants from Haiti as well as Central and South America turned to priests celebrating Mass for a blessing and any word about what the U.S. government might do.
New this week: Mariah Carey special, 'Maverick,' 'Best Man'
This week’s new entertainment releases include Mariah Carey in concert on CBS singing Christmas songs, a free stream of the beloved 1965 animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and megahit "Top Gun: Maverick” lands on Paramount+ on Thursday. Coming to Netflix is the movie “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which stars Emma Thompson and follows a young girl with a big imagination who decides to take a stand against her tyrannical keepers. And comedian Michael McIntyre brings his hit British game show “The Wheel” stateside for a two-week stretch on NBC beginning Monday.