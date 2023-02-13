US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
WASHINGTON — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days. Pentagon officials believe the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace has no peacetime precedent. The head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, says part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January.
Moldovan leader outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government
CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s president has outlined what she says is Moscow’s plans to overthrow Moldova’s government. She claims it involves the use of external saboteurs that would ultimately “put our country at the disposal of Russia” and throw it off course to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu’s briefing Monday comes a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence. Sandu said the plans involved attacks on state buildings and taking hostages. There was no immediate reaction from Russian officials to Sandu’s claims.
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. The Chiefs — who won 38-35 — were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But officials flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and gave the Chiefs a first down. Replays showed that Bradberry made light contact with Smith-Schuster, but it didn’t appear to affect the play. Kansas City was able to essentially run out the clock from that point forward and kick a late field goal for the win.
Super Bowl top moments happened on, off and above the field
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a memorable Super Bowl that included plenty of big plays on and off the field. The top moments ranged from Damar Hamlin’s appearance to stellar musical performances by Chris Stapleton and Rihanna. Rihanna provided a high-flying halftime performance in Arizona. The nine-time Grammy Award winner began and ended the halftime show suspended high above the field. The Phoenix area is no stranger to hosting big events, but this was a huge weekend even by its standards. The winter and spring months are already tourist season in Arizona and the Super Bowl added another layer of revelry, adding tens of thousands of people who filled bars and restaurants and at times spilled into the streets.
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
NEW YORK — Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. The city’s fire department said at least four people were hurt at two locations on Monday. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser.
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report
ATLANTA — A Georgia judge has ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday. It comes three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release. McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.
Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut, bolsters defenses in south
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says fierce battles are raging outside Bakhmut as Russian forces are pushing their advance on the eastern city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks. The presidential office said Monday that at least five civilians and as many were wounded in action across the war-torn country over the last 24 hours. The U.K.’s Defense Ministry says Russian forces are bolstering defensive fortifications along southern Ukraine. The ministry said in a briefing Monday that Russian troops appear to be concerned about protecting the southern fringes of the 1,288 km (800 mile) battlefront. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued another warning for its citizens to “depart immediately” from Russia.
War for control of Haiti’s capital targets women’s bodies
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s toxic slate of gangs are plundering the Caribbean nation. They are kidnapping, extorting and displacing civilians who have nothing left to give. And now, more than ever, they are using rape in their war for control. Long plagued by crisis, Haiti spiraled into chaos after the 2021 assassination of its president. The fear of sexual violence has rippled across Port-au-Prince. Parents hesitate to send their children to school, worried they could be kidnapped or raped by gangs. For women especially, going outside the house is a risk. So is fleeing: Gangs use the threat of rape to stop communities from abandoning the areas they control.
11 states consider ‘right to repair’ for farming equipment
DENVER — Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduce bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs. The proposition has found pushback from manufacturers worried about releasing trade secrets, the safety of users who could more easily tinker with the software, and the operator’s ability to bypass the emissions controller.
Alabama hoops No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 20 years
Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue’s loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and the Crimson Tide were the biggest beneficiaries. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two votes at No. 1. UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.