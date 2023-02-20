Biden declares 'Kyiv stands' in surprise visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden has left Kyiv, Ukraine, after an unannounced visit to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Monday's visit was a gesture of solidarity coming days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden delivered remarks and met Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues. The Democratic U.S. president says, “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands." Biden continues: "The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.” While Biden was in Ukraine, U.S. surveillance planes kept watch over Kyiv from Polish airspace.
Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what's going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it's an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.
For poor schools, building repairs zap COVID relief money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government has allocated $190 billion in pandemic relief to help schools. That's more than four times the amount the U.S. Education Department spends on schools in a typical year, and the money has few strings attached. For poorer school districts, deciding what to do with that money has involved a tough tradeoff: work on academic recovery or fix infrastructure needs. An Associated Press analysis of school district spending across the country found that the poorest districts in each state are far more likely than the richest districts to spend relief funds on things like upgrading their buildings or transportation systems.
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its second weapons test in three days. Monday's firings drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the U.N Security Council. North Korea also fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday and has threatened an unprecedented response to U.S.-South Korean military drills. South Korea said the two missiles were launched from a western coastal town, and Japan said the missiles fell into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. North Korea said it fired artillery with a weapon some experts consider a short-range ballistic missile. An initial briefing is set at the Security Council later Monday.
Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into Iowa, the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump. Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does. He finished a competitive second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016. Trump went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Though the caucuses are nearly a year off, they remain the first event on the nomination calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of Trump’s absence.
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
ATLANTA (AP) — Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. Among those paying homage Sunday was his niece, who noted the legacy of the 39th president at the small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades. Kim Fuller says she doesn't know who will continue his legacy. In Atlanta, people arrived at The Carter Center to reflect on Carter's life. James Culbertson drove his sons an hour to pay their respects. He also wanted to teach them “a little bit about how great a humanitarian he was, especially in the later stages of his life.”
Seattle considers historic law barring caste discrimination
Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections. If this proposed ordinance passes, Seattle will become the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination.
Israel's Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government is pressing ahead with its contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system. A vote in parliament on Monday is due despite an unprecedented uproar that has included mass demonstrations, warnings from military and business leaders and calls for restraint from the U.S. Thousands of demonstrators were rallying outside the parliament in Jerusalem for a second straight week as lawmakers gather for an initial vote. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies say the changes are needed to curb the power of unelected judges. His critics say it's a power grab that will undermine Israel's system of checks and balances.
Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, President Joe Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s invasion reaches the one-year mark, the capital of Kyiv still stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. A U.S.-led alliance has helped to equip Ukrainian forces while keeping the government in Kyiv afloat with direct assistance. For Biden, Ukraine was an unexpected crisis. But it fits squarely into his larger foreign policy outlook that America and its allies are in a generational struggle to demonstrate that liberal democracies such as the United States can out-deliver autocracies.
Downpour kills at least 36 in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival
SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have killed 36 people on the northern coast of Brazil's Sao Paulo state , while fatalities could rise. Sao Paulo state government said Sunday that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba. Those cities and others that were also hit hard canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find people missing, injured and feared dead. Parts of the state received more than 23 inches of rain in one day. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will visit the region on Monday.