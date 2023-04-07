Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House has expelled two of three Democratic members for their roles in a demonstration in favor of gun control following the Nashville school shooting. The chamber's split votes to oust Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones on Thursday while narrowly sparing Rep. Gloria Johnson also have drawn accusations of racism. Pearson and Jones are Black, while Johnson is white. Republican leaders deny that race was a factor, however. Expulsions are an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only extremely rarely since the Civil War. They came a week after the trio chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun control supporters in the gallery days afer six people died in the school shooting.
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
WASHINGTON (AP) — ProPublica is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. In a lengthy story published Thursday, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow’s yacht and private jet as well as to Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks. The organization says a 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself.
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have approved a proposal to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Their action early Friday capped three days of intensifying efforts to follow other states with GOP-controlled legislatures by rolling back LGBTQ rights. The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state’s medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors, even though many professionals who deal with transgender youth see such care as vital for preservation of mental health and to prevent suicides. The Senate then voted 23-12 to approve the measure, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor is expected to veto it.
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting that the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, just above the 53-year low of 3.4% set in January. At the same time, some of the details of Friday’s report from the Labor Department raised the possibility that inflationary pressures might be easing and that the Fed might soon decide to pause its rate hikes. Average hourly wages in March were up 4.2% from 12 month earlier, down sharply from a 4.6% year-over-year increase in February.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer. It happened Thursday in Roseville, a city of about 150,000 northeast of Sacramento, as families played at nearby baseball fields and children attended camp. The California Highway Patrol officer was in stable condition at a hospital. The names of the two adults taken hostage, including the one who died, were not immediately released. A statement from the city says the suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The events unfolded after highway patrol officers attempted to serve the man a warrant.
2 killed in West Bank after Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has unleashed rare airstrikes on Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict following days of violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive site. Later Wednesday, there were signs that both sides were trying to keep hostilities in check. Fighting on Israel’s northern and southern borders subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem passed peacefully. But a Palestinian shooting attack in the occupied West Bank killed two women near an Israeli settlement just hours later — a grim reminder of the combustible situation.
As streamers cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish
Over the past few months, many streaming companies have started eliminating some of their own shows from their library. It helps save the companies money but brings criticism that they are sidelining marginalized voices, shortchanging creatives out of already slimmer residual paychecks and offering fewer options to customers. These issues have increased tension between executives and writers ahead of union contract negotiations that could lead to a significant work stoppage this spring. Streaming companies say they never promised that shows would live forever. In a hyper-competitive, changing market, they say, each streamer is trying to balance ample offerings with sheer survival.
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis won’t go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession. Instead, he will watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome. The 86-year-old pope was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after spending three days there receiving antibiotic treatment of bronchitis. Francis did go ahead with presiding over an early evening prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica to mark Good Friday, which recalls the death of Jesus by crucifixion. While Rome has lately experienced spring-like weather during the day to Rome, temperatures have dipped into the high 30s Fahrenheit (about 4 degrees Celsius) after dark.
Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and most support raising taxes on the nation’s highest earners to keep Medicare running as is. The new findings, revealed in a March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, come as both safety net programs are poised to run out of enough cash to pay out full benefits within the next decade. Few Americans would be OK with that: 79% say they oppose reducing the size of Social Security benefits and 67% are against raising monthly premiums for Medicare.
3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return
LONDON (AP) — For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away. Lucasfilm announced Friday three new live-action films in the franchise at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. One of the films will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will look at the New Republic. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.” The news was announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website.