Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
NEW YORK — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. New York police say there were no injuries or collisions, and the couple was eventually whisked away in a taxi.
Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
WASHINGTON — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors among a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis chose a Christian school Wednesday to sign the bills, which also restricts pronoun use in schools and force people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex at birth. DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as he builds towards a presidential campaign. He signed the bills in front of a cheering crowd at the Cambridge Christian School in Tampa. The ceremony had a campaign-like feel, as opposed to when he signed measures on abortion and gun rights in private.
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing
BOISE, Idaho — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings of four students at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for June 26, but now that will be skipped and the case will go directly to a district judge.
CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot
NEW YORK — CNN is filling a prime-time vacancy by appointing Kaitlan Collins to host the network’s 9 p.m. Eastern hour. Collins was the moderator for last week’s Donald Trump town hall on the network, but most of the criticism CNN received for that event was directed elsewhere. The former White House correspondent has had a meteoric rise at the news network. CNN has rotated guest anchors at that time for more than a year following the firing of Chris Cuomo. The network has struggled in the ratings over the past year, and last Friday slipped below the conservative network Newsmax in prime time.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Supreme Court lets Illinois keep ban on sale of some semiautomatic guns for now
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semiautomatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.
Tiny Amerindian village in Guyana fights gold mine in key court battle over indigenous land rights
CHINESE LANDING, Guyana — One of Guyana’s smallest Amerindian villages is waging a monumental battle that could decide the amount of control that thousands of indigenous people have over their land in remote parts of this South American country. The village of 225 residents is fighting in court to regain full control over ancestral land where a sprawling gold mine has split the community’s territory in half. Gold miners once were invited in to boost community development, but they’re now seen as unwelcome interlopers who carve up lands that provide food and medicine, and block access for the villagers’ own, smaller-scale mining. The village argues the government shouldn’t have the right to grant mining permits on their titled land.
Pope takes cellphone call during general audience, meets with clergy abuse survivors
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis’ weekly general audience often gives ordinary people rare access to the pope. Wednesday’s audience was no different: A group of LGBTQ+ Catholics got a papal selfie and clergy abuse survivors from Germany who biked to Rome handed Francis a letter demanding a better response from the church to the crisis. Inbetween Francis stopped the general audience mid-way to take a cellphone call. The Vatican didn’t provide any information on the content.
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’
CANNES, France — Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The film, directed by and starring Maiwann is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp called the majority of what’s been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”