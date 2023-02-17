Oregon, a hotbed of extremism, seeks to curb paramilitaries
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's Legislature is considering a bill that experts say would create the nation’s most comprehensive law against paramilitary activity. In recent years, the state has been a hotbed of extremist incidents, including a breach of the state Capitol and a takeover of a wildlife refuge. The bill would create civil remedies in court if armed paramilitaries interfere with another person who is engaging in an activity they have a legal right to do. And a court could block a paramilitary group from pursuing an activity if the state attorney general believes it would be illegal conduct. The measure also enables anyone injured by paramilitary activity to sue.
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of Tyre Nichols says none of the five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers charged with killing her son would look her in the eye in court. The former officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges. Mother RowVaughn Wells said at a news conference after the hearing that the officers will see her at every court date “until we get justice for my son." They were fired after a police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest and are out on bond. The case is the latest to prompt nationwide protests and renew public discussion about police brutality.
Fox hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump. That's according to new court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by a voting machine company against the network. Excerpts of internal Fox communications were included in a redacted summary judgment brief filed Thursday by attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems. Host Tucker Carlson referred to attorney Sidney Powell in a text as an “unguided missile,” and “dangerous as hell.” Fellow host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, told Carlson that Powell is “a complete nut." Attorneys for Fox say the lawsuit is an assault on the First Amendment.
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. Officials say the U.S. believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor. This includes key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect. U.S. Northern Command says the recovery operations ended Thursday and that final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis.
Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine’s border into neighboring countries. It is the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II, with estimates at 8 million. Unlike refugees from recent conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, the Ukrainians were largely met with sympathy and help. Yet while theses refugees have found safety, many haven't found peace. They suffer from trauma and loss. They're separated from relatives and fear for those stuck in Russian-occupied areas. Many seek therapy, often from Ukrainian psychologists who've themselves fled home. One such woman said: “All Ukrainians, regardless of their location, are under a lot of stress.”
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link
Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman is seeking treatment for severe depression months after having a stroke. Fetterman last year had the most common kind of stroke, caused by clots that block a blood vessel to the brain. Fetterman's office has said the senator had bouts of depression before his stroke. Experts say depression occurs after a stroke in about 1 in 3 patients. There may be a biological reason, with some evidence suggesting that strokes might cause brain changes. Strokes can also have a psychological impact, making it hard for some people to accept that they may have new limitations.
Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish
MORIGAON, India (AP) — Nureja Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men who have been arrested in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18. The action has left her and hundreds of other women in anguish. Many of the women, who are now adults, say their families have been torn apart, leaving them angry and helpless. While officials have defended the arrests, experts and activists say the retrospective punishment does more harm than good. In India, the legal marriageable age is 21 for men and 18 for women.
U-Haul rampage victim died striving for 'American dream'
NEW YORK (AP) — The man killed when the driver of a U-Haul truck went on a nearly hourlong rampage through Brooklyn was a 44-year-old food delivery worker and single father of three. YiJie Ye was on his motorized scooter when the vehicle struck him as it careened indiscriminately into bicycles, moped riders and at least one pedestrian on Monday. Police say eight other people were injured in the attack. A relative says Ye was a devoted father who worked day and night to support his teenage twin sons and a daughter. Mike Chen, whose wife, Jessy, is Ye’s cousin, says Ye immigrated from China 18 years ago had big dreams for his children.
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
Bruce Willis’ family says the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. There are different types of dementia. The frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. The announcement Thursday came about a year after his family said that Willis would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. That's a brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing. This form of dementia causes problems with behavior and language, so aphasia can be a symptom. Symptoms can include emotional problems and physical difficulties, such as trouble walking. Symptoms tend to worsen over time.
New this week: Pink, J-Hope, 'Woman King,' 'Hello Tomorrow!'
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Pink, the Apple TV+ retro-future series “Hello Tomorrow!” led by Billy Crudup and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action epic “The Woman King” arrives on Netflix on Thursday. The neo-noir thriller “Sharper,” anchored by Julianne Moore, lands on Apple TV+ and promises a film in which no one is quite who they seem. In video game releases, Blanc features a fawn and a wolf cub in a quiet, nonviolent, cooperative journey. And Roseanne Barr has taped her first comedy special in almost 20 years and has taken it to the streaming service Fox Nation.