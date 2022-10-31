Athens High School Teacher Arrested in Prostitution Sting

LOGAN — An Athens High School teacher was among those arrested in a joint human trafficking sting operation over the weekend.
Hocking County Sheriff Lanny E. North reported Monday that over the weekend his office, with the assistance of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted a joint human trafficking sting operation, making arrests in connection with alleged prostitution in the Hocking Hills area.
Among those arrested was Wayne D. Horsley, 52, of Athens. He was charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor. Horsley posted bail of $1,000 and he has been released from Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
According to Athens City School Superintendent Tom Gibbs, Horsley, a government teacher and former girls basketball coach, was placed on suspension, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code.
According to his page on the school district’s website, which was taken down sometime Monday, Horsely was entering his 16 year of teaching this school year and 10th year at Athens High School. He stepped down as head girls basketball coach at the school in 2015, according to Messenger reports at the time. He is listed as the president of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Southeast District Board Members.
“ORC 3319.40 requires that any teacher charged with solicitation (ORC 2907.24) be immediately placed on suspension and also that the conduct be reported to the Ohio Department of Education,” Gibbs said in an email. “I have already taken both actions. For the time being, this suspension is paid.”
The district has already started conducting its own investigation, he said.
Gibbs released the following statement: “The Athens City School District has been notified that a teacher at Athens High School was arrested over the weekend and charged with solicitation. The members of the Athens City School District Board of Education and Administration condemn human trafficking in any form and are very disappointed to learn that one of our own employees may have supported such an egregious practice. While we cannot comment specifically on our investigation, please be aware that the teacher in question has been placed on paid leave at this time and has been directed not to have any contact with students or staff and will not be permitted on any school property until this matter is resolved. My office will cooperate with the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office and the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in completing our investigation and reaching a conclusion to this matter as quickly as possible.”
According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, several individuals from around Ohio and across the country responded to online ads to meet women and children to pay to engage in various sexual acts with them.
Law enforcement agencies across the country conduct these types of operations not only to reduce crimes committed against children and women, but also to raise awareness about human trafficking, according to the sheriff.
The sting operation also resulted in the following arrests:
- Kyle Crowe, 22 of Chillicothe, was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.
- A 17-year-old juvenile, was charged with being delinquent, by engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.
- Erick M. Wrestler, 50 of Logan, was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.
- Stewart Rebell, 49 of Ware, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for importuning, a fourth-degree felony. Task force agents issued a warrant for Rebell, who is a registered sex offender, and had previous convictions for juvenile sex offenses, including multiple charges of rape of a child, by force or with threat of murder.
Rebell planned to meet with investigators who posed as a 15-year-old female in Ohio and then take that child with him out of state. Massachusetts State Police located and arrested Rebell for the warrant. He will be extradited to Ohio.
“I want to thank the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI, and the Massachusetts State Police for helping to conduct this operation,” North said. “Due to the response we received from individuals across the county, we anticipate on conducting additional human trafficking operations in the future.”
The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and includes the Marietta City Police Department, Marietta College Police Department, Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.
Logan Daily News Editor
Jim Phillips contributed to this story.