Audrey Marie Brown, 82, of Laurelville passed away Oct. 19, 2020.
She was born Sept. 20, 1938 in Vinton County to Kenneth and Ora (Schwalbach) Tatman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Brown, siblings Marcella “Sally” Parker, Ray Tatman, Alvin “Punk” Arledge, Paul “Bub” Henderson, Harold “Pete” Tatman, Ronald “Gene” Tatman, Marjorie “Margie” Salyers, Janet Hedges and sisters-in-law Becky Tatman and Ann Arledge.
Audrey is survived by her children Pam (Ray Gene) McJunkin, Tim (Cheryl) Tatman, Travis (Beth) Brown, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother Kenny (Freddie) Tatman and by in-laws Phyllis Tatman, Ruth Henderson, Kenny Salyers, Ronnie Parker and Rita Tatman.
Private services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with private burial in Tarlton Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Fair Hope Hospice. Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson’s Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.